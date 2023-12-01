Secret Service Claimed That Donald Trump Spent This Much Money During His Presidency

As the 2024 Presidential Election season begins to ramp up with candidates gearing up to gather support, things are only yet to begin. Not only, Trump is strongly campaigning, but he’s also making frequent visits to court, given his ongoing legal cases. But, he still appears as cool as a cucumber for someone who’s under a lot of pressure! Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time that he’s been under the microscopic lens of the law, especially when it concerns his luxurious properties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Also Read: Hillary Clinton Feels That Donald Trump Exhibits a Psychological Phenomenon Called Projection

According to a 2016 CBS News article, the U.S. Secret Service once uncovered just how much money they spent in just five months of Trump being President at his properties. The publication quotes documents obtained by Property of The People on account of the Freedom of Information Act. The documents reportedly provide an account for his 2017 financial records between January 27 to June 9. It revealed that the aforementioned service had an expenditure of exactly $254,000 at his golf clubs and hotels.

However, information concerning the contents of the purchase to result in the amount isn’t uncovered. Nonetheless, a Secret Service spokesperson claimed: “For operational security reasons, the Secret Service does not discuss our protectees or our protective means and methods.” Furthermore, a vast chunk of the money spent within those five months was under the title of “Trump National Golf Club” insinuating that it was where he spent most of his time along with his protection detail.

Remember when only 7 months after taking office Donald Trump and his children literally DEPLETED the Secret Service budget because they couldn’t stop traveling? Please retweet your initial 2017 tweet criticizing the Trump family for excessive travel or STHU! pic.twitter.com/rMk9LUSMEJ — Brooklyn Flowers (@BrooklynFlowe15) September 14, 2022

Also Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Calls Himself The ‘Least Racist Person In The World’

Trump is a very successful and skilled businessman who has made some pretty great investments through the years. One of his biggest investments includes his luxe and stunning hotels that are a sight to marvel over. Naturally, for the aforementioned protection detail, they reportedly spent more than $35,000 at the Trump International Hotel located in Washington, D.C. This place is merely a short drive away from the White House.

Donald Trump is going to Virginia to play golf? Absolutely despicable & a complete waste of money.



All eyes on Virginia to see why the Secret Service would rent nine golf carts for $45k. 👀https://t.co/1fwDQ6ERTW — David Yung (@DavidYung) April 2, 2020

Also Read: When Jimmy Kimmel Made Fun Of Donald Trump's Coffee Table Book, Calling It a 'Weird Side Project'

At another hotel in Las Vegas, they spent a whopping $45,000. Shortly after these reports came to light, speculations surrounding the relevance of Trump spending time away from the White House began to surface. Several alleged that perhaps he merely wanted to strengthen and build connections while in power.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer/

The one peculiar detail pointed out by the documents alleges that he spent about 300 days at properties that were specifically managed or influenced by The Trump Organization. Circling back to more current affairs, the very same organization legally is under scrutiny.

Trump and his legal counsel are hard at work amid the ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial in which the former President is set to return to the witness stand pretty soon, per AP News. Further details about the case and other measures remain to be known.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Melania and Barron Trump Left Trump Tower With Packed Bags on Donald Trump’s Birthday

Donald Trump Allegedly Violated Court Order by Transferring $40 Million from Trump Org to Personal Account