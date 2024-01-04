In a surprising twist, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) found himself showering praise on the president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, to make a point about former President Donald Trump. Trump, having faced bans from Republican presidential primary ballots in two states, Colorado and Maine, on the grounds of violating the 14th Amendment due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection, became the center of discussion on Wednesday's episode of ABC's The View, reports Mediaite.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines engaged Christie in a conversation that led to him comparing Davis favorably to Trump. The discussion revolved around the consequences Trump might face for his actions, with Christie advocating for trying and convicting him in Washington, D.C. Hostin brought up Davis, pointing out that he wasn't convicted, to which Christie responded by highlighting Davis's decision not to run for office again, showing, in his words, "some class," reports the Daily Mail.

The conversation unfolded with references to the 14th Amendment and the Constitution, emphasizing the need for accountability while acknowledging the potential conflicts removing Trump from the ballot might create. Christie expressed a pragmatic view, suggesting that preventing Trump from running could lead to heightened tensions in the country.

In a separate instance, Christie's appearance on The View took a turn toward the 2024 Republican nomination race. He criticized Nikki Haley, his longshot rival, for not actively campaigning against Trump. Christie claimed Haley was more interested in securing the vice presidential nomination under Trump or eyeing a potential win in 2028. Drawing comparisons, Christie unfavorably contrasted Trump with Davis, who, despite not being convicted, chose not to run for office again. As the discussion continued, Christie revealed his reluctance to back Haley, asserting that she could not defeat Trump and had not committed to rejecting the vice-presidential post under him. He contrasted this with other politicians like Ron DeSantis, giving credit for explicitly stating they wouldn't take the vice presidency under Trump.

Christie's criticism of Haley also included her remarks about the Civil War. Haley's mistake during the holiday season, where she failed to mention slavery as one of the causes of the war, had an impact on her reputation. This controversy ended up benefiting her competitor, Governor Christie from New Jersey. While acknowledging Haley's intelligence, Christie emphasized the importance of being authentic. He criticized her portrayal of the Civil War as a clash between change and tradition rather than right and wrong.

Goldberg in turn disputed Christie's evaluation by emphasizing the significance of being authentic. On the whole Christie's appearance, on The View offered a viewpoint on the political climate addressing matters of responsibility, strategic maneuvering in politics, and drawing historical parallels. Throughout it all there was an emphasis, on the importance of authenticity when engaging in discussions.

