Sarah Palin Warns of a ‘Civil War’ Like Situation Amidst Donald Trump’s Indictment

Former vice-presidential nominee, Sarah Palin is not pleased with the recent political developments surrounding the former president of the U.S. Donald Trump. She has accused the federal and state authorities of creating a "civil war" like situation with the ongoing prosecutions against Trump. “Those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them what the heck, do you do want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen,” the former Alaska governor told Newsmax on Thursday night.

"We do need to rise up." Sarah Palin threatens Trump supporters will start a civil war.

Answering the host, ex-Fox News anchor, Eric Bolling, asked, "When you see the former president being fingerprinted, having to show up, turn himself in, you see the mugshots of the other seven or eight who've turned themselves already, do you have concern for the country as I do?" Palin vehemently resorted, "We're not going to keep putting up with this. And Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back."

As per the Guardian, the former Republican vice-presidential nominee was speaking to the rightwing network as Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Georgia along with his 18 co-defendants. As per the Times, the federal and state authorities have beefed up security regarding the arrests. The authorities have already warned Trump to refrain from making comments that could "incite violence or civil unrest.” Prosecutors and judges across the country have been facing violent threats from Trump and his followers following the indictment.

The 77-year-old political leader is facing 91 criminal charges under four indictments, for overthrowing the 2020 elections. Trump is all set to face a civil trial over defamation from an allegation of rape, for which he was found guilty. The billionaire businessman also faces investigations into his business affairs, however, Trump has denied all of the accusations. In her book, How Civil Wars Start: And How To Stop Them, CIA Advisor, Barbara F Walter has written, “No one wants to believe that their beloved democracy is in decline, or headed toward war.” But “if you were an analyst in a foreign country looking at events in America – the same way you’d look at events in Ukraine or Ivory Coast or Venezuela – you would go down a checklist, assessing each of the conditions that make civil war likely. “And what you would find is that the United States, a democracy founded more than two centuries ago, has entered very dangerous territory.”

Palin echoed on the same lines while speaking with host Eric Bolling further in the interview, “You suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back. “Now I would say the RNC [Republican National Committee], that’s what’s lacking when it comes to collective anger that can be healthy and can be useful. She lashed out, “Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that can help out in this situation.

They have the platform and yet they’re too timid, a bunch of frickin’ Rinos [Republicans in Name Only] running the thing. So the RNC, they better get their stuff together or we have to ask them too: What do they want as an outcome of this Civil war?”

