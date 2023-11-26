In a recent interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump claimed that it was his decision to keep his daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner out of Washington, stating that it was too painful for the family. Trump asserted that he advised against their return for a potential second term, highlighting the hardships his family had endured. During the interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Trump was asked if Ivanka and Jared would be part of a hypothetical second administration. He responded, "No, I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family. Nobody has been through what my family has been through, Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Air Force One Deal Caused Boeing to Lose Over $2 Billion, CEO Implies Deal Was a 'Mistake'

As per New York Magazine, Trump’s narrative contradicts the prevailing perception that Ivanka and Jared distanced themselves from his political operations post-presidency. The couple reportedly leaked a story to the New York Times, announcing their permanent departure from Washington shortly after Trump hastily declared victory on Election Night in 2021. They have since kept a low profile, dodging public appearances with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and restricting from indulgence in his political activities. A source dismissed the idea that it was entirely Trump's decision, stating, “I believe that the president is trying to make it appear that it’s his decision, but it’s not, Everyone in the inner circle knows. There is no way in hell they are going to be affiliated with Trump.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Rather than attending Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement with the rest of the family, Ivanka released a statement saying, “I do not plan to be involved in politics.” This revelation follows a pattern of Trump’s everchanging sentiments towards Ivanka and Jared’s roles in his administration. In 2018, as per Vanity Fair, Trump had asked then-Chief of Staff John Kelly to help remove the couple from the White House. However, Trump wavered on whether he truly wanted them to leave, expressing conflicting views on their continued service. Critics contemplate that he spilled an opportunity to avoid the embarrassment of their distancing by not taking decisive action during his presidency. Some sources have expressed frustration that Jared and his wife, the former president’s daughter Ivanka, have remained at the White House, despite Trump consistently saying they never should have visited the White House and should bid adieu to the house.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

Also Read: John Oliver Mocked Donald Trump’s “If You Don’t Love Kids” Remark in Campaign Video Aimed at Farmers

Whether a strategic move or a genuine decision to protect his family, former president Trump's claim adds another layer to the complex dynamics within his inner circle, leaving room for interpretation and speculation about the real reasons behind her daughter Ivanka and Jared's absence from Washington.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Claims That His Private Boarding School Provided Him With Superior Military Training

Here’s a Look at Seven Famous Feuds Donald Trump Had With Celebrities