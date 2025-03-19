Donald Trump Introduces Major Change to Social Security—Here’s Everything You Need to Do to Continue the Benefits

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are being criticized yet again. This came after the Trump administration decided to increase security measures at the Social Security Administration. The drastic measures are being taken to limit fraudulent cases in the country. Critics have called out Trump and Musk while labelling the new process as chaotic.

The Social Security Administration is going to change the methods of identity verification. It was shared that the process will now be carried out in person rather than over call. Every applicant must now visit an agency field office to complete the process.

The above-mentioned process will be adapted from 31 March 2025. Individuals who fail to verify their identity on the SSA’s online service ‘my Social Security’ will have to go to a field office.

The changed process will have to be followed by new and existing applicants whose verification is pending. People were quick to note that the sudden change in the process will affect elderly people in rural regions of the country.

Critics also pointed out that visits to the field offices are gonna inconvenience people with disabilities and mobility limitations. Individuals not residing close to an SSA field office will also be significantly inconvenienced.

Democrat John Larson noted the same in an official statement recently. He accused Trump and Elon Musk of creating chaos “by requiring seniors and disabled Americans to enroll online or in person at the same field offices they are trying to close, rather than over the phone.”

BREAKING: Two sources tell @theprospect that the acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration has asked for a plan for cuts to 50% of the workforce, including at the 1,200 field offices that serve millions of beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/qt8DUYG9q9 — David Dayen (@ddayen) February 26, 2025

The Connecticut representative also accused Trump and Musk of implementing these changes so they can “privatize the system.” The sudden transition of the process from online to offline will also be affected by the recent shuttering of several SSA field offices.

The DOGE website mentions how 47 Social Security offices are being shut down or are already shut down across the country. Some of the offices that have already shut down include Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Where’s the lie? It’s on the DOGE website They fired 7,000 SS workers, closing SS offices and shutting off the SS phone lines You want to apply for Social Security?

You can’t do it by phone, you have to appear in person at an office, IF and WHEN you can get an appt. pic.twitter.com/vsHtoC2kxC — Krystal Ryan 🌻 (@DiamondnKrystal) March 19, 2025

SSA has also decided to speed up the process of processing recipients’ direct deposit change requests according to AP. The processing time for the same has been changed to one day, which previously used to be 30 days.

The agency’s head Leland Dudek, spoke about the change while noting how it would change things around the agency. “The Social Security Administration is losing over $100 million a year in direct deposit fraud,” Dudek revealed. He added, “Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”