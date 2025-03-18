Elon Musk is Ruthlessly Attacking Social Security, Declares Senior Citizens as ‘Definitely Dead’

20 million who are definitely dead are being marked as alive in the Social Security Database—that’s what Elon Musk is saying. However, Musk’s words are not true. Currently, Social Security is facing an all-out war from Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) — and people are now aware of it.

One anxious retiree said, “We worked our entire life,” during the most recent town hall in Huizenga, which was conducted via teleconference, as per Salon Dot Com. “But we can’t get any help because we can’t get through to anybody.” The former teacher appeared in an Associated Press story over the weekend that described how scared and irate Social Security recipients are demonstrating in town halls and pleading with their lawmakers to prevent Musk’s fictitious DOGE from reducing their payouts.

Elon Musk on people over 150-years-old receiving Social Security: “I think they’re probably dead, is my guess, or they should be very famous, one of the two.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ATwT1VkH7A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

Although Donald Trump received more than 60% of the vote in one region of the state, voters are now pleading with their Republican representative to shield them from the fallout from their electoral decisions.

Musk’s DOGE “has taken its chain saw to the agency’s operations,” according to a Monday New York Times story, attempting to implement widespread office closures and layoffs that “could create gaping holes in the agency’s infrastructure, destabilising the program.” The phone line that enables recipients to contact the Social Security Administration for assistance has even been targeted for destruction.

The administration is well aware that the planned cuts will significantly increase “demand for office appointments” — even as Musk is closing offices, making those appointments even more difficult to secure — according to a leaked memo from Trump’s management to Social Security employees that Popular Memo published on Monday. The outcome will be “delayed processing” of retiree payouts and “service disruption,” according to Trump’s own appointees.

When defending his attack on a program that prevents millions of elderly and disabled people from sliding into poverty, Musk frequently uses word games. Falsely asserting that $700 billion annually can be classified in this manner, he maintains that he is only attempting to target “waste and fraud” in the program. (As determined by reality-based analyses, it is probably less than 1% of that amount for the federal government as a whole, not only Social Security.)

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE! Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Musk has claimed that “millions of people” receiving Social Security checks are “definitely dead,” referring to them as “vampires,” and claiming that “tax dollars are being stolen” in order to defend this blatant misinformation.

Musk has been informed time and time again that the retirees he labels as “definitely dead” are actually very much alive. He won’t concede or acknowledge his mistake. Rather, he completely disparages Social Security.

“Social Security is the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time,” he said earlier this month on Joe Rogan’s Program. Musk has long agonised over the idea that low birthrates and the associated aging population are “the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Although Elon Musk and his fellow techno-fascists frequently portray themselves as the saviours of “civilisation,” such rhetoric merely serves to elevate a profoundly sociopathic viewpoint—that is, that people exist to serve the system rather than the system to serve mankind.