Elon Musk, 53, Could Keep Having Kids for Another 30 Years—Female Friend Drops SHOCKING Claims!

Elon Musk, 53, often makes news for his complicated personal life. From his marriage with Justine Musk, he fathered six children. He went on to have six more children in the last few years with two different women out of wedlock. And most recently, he is making news for having a secret child with author Ashley St. Clair in 2024.

On Valentine’s Day, Ashley St. Clair took to X and wrote, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.” As the tweet went viral, people wondered its authenticity and the only way was to hear it from Musk. The billionaire chose not to comment and announced that he was going offline for a few days to work on the “Smartest AI on Earth.”

Musk’s silence indicates that Ashley’s claims could be true. Meanwhile, a female friend of Musk has just made a shocking statement about his passion of having children.

“He will keep fathering children for as long as he can and he’s only 53 so technically he could keep going for another 30 years,” the friend told The Mail. She further added, “He sees it as his mission to repopulate the earth, single-handedly if necessary.”

The friend’s statement corroborates perfectly with Musk’s previous communications where he insisted that people need to have more kids. A year ago, he posted on X, “I’m doing my best to encourage more people to become parents and ideally have three or more kids, so humanity can grow. The population collapse in most countries is a tragedy. Sales of adult diapers should never exceed sales of baby diapers!”

While some agreed with his statement, many pointed out the challenges of having more kids. With a heartbreak emoji, a user said, “I had 2 kids and we were barely able to afford to raise them. They did not have all the cool toys the other kids had.”

However, Musk doesn’t see it as a problem. At Donald Trump’s election rally in October 2024, Musk said, “I think people worry too much about having kids, and it’s sometimes difficult to make ends meet and whatnot. But honestly, there’s really no time like the present. Just have kids. You won’t be sorry. It’ll work out.”

Musk believes that the humanity will end if people don’t start having more children. “I believe that one of the greatest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapid decline of the birth rate. However, many, even intelligent people, believe that there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control. It is quite the opposite. Please look at the numbers: if people don’t have more children, civilization will crumble. Mark my words,” he once said during an event organized by The Wall Street Journal.

The current population of Earth is over 8 million. The UN website has listed growing population as one of the global issues, citing that the numbers are expected to increate by 2 billion in next 30 years. As per United States Census Bureau, the population of America is over 341 million, with one birth recorded every nine seconds. Meanwhile, Musk still believes that humans might go extinct.