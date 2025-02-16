Did Elon Musk DISAPPEAR From Social Media After Having a Secret Child with Ashley St. Clair? Here’s What We Know

South African billionaire Elon Musk has stated that he is going offline concerning the MAGA influencer’s claims that she secretly gave birth to Musk’s 13th child five months ago and has also accused him of ignoring her for several days now.

Ashley St. Clair, who has earned quite fame as a far-right activist, took to her X handle to disclose this bombshell – “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Elon Musk, on the other hand, has neither confirmed nor denied the claims directly. However, he broke his silence on X itself with a one-word response on Saturday when he commented, “Whoah”, which was actually a reply to a tweet on X, accusing 26-year-old St. Clair of plotting for half a decade to “ensnare” the 53-year-old tech billionaire. St. Clair didn’t hold back, saying that it had been several days since the Tesla CEO had ignored her attempts to communicate.

Ashley St. Clair, in a deleted response, wrote – “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

However, it doesn’t seem like Elon Musk is going to reply to her back anytime soon, as he clearly announced that he is going offline. The Space X founder taking a break is also something rare to see.

He informed about his decision while announcing the upcoming release of Grok 3, which he said will be the “smartest AI on Earth”, and subsequently posted – “Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then.”

There were also some funny comments like – ”Elon offline. Nice joke. See you in 5 minutes on a timeline.” Another said, “You’re going offline from X? Stop the cap.”

Will be honing product with the team all weekend, so offline until then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2025

The irony is that this announcement from St Clair came on Valentine’s Day when she claimed to have been pushed to disclose the news. She wrote – “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She further stated, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.” This reflected the fact that St Clair had been waiting for Elon Musk to acknowledge his fatherhood publicly.

St Clair’s spokesperson, Brian Glicklick, claimed in a post on X – “Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially.”

The message from the spokesperson continued as he said, “We are waiting for Elon to acknowledge his parental role with Ashley publicly and to end unwarranted speculation. Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”