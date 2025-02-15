Elon Musk’s Secret Baby? Right-Wing Influencer Claims She Gave Birth to His Baby Five Months Ago!

A right-wing social media star gave social media a blast after she claimed that she was pregnant with Elon Musk’s recent child and also gave birth five months ago. The 31-year-old Ashley St Clair made his announcement on her X handle before saying that she would log off the platform, where she and the tech billionaire follow each other.

Ashley St Clair is known for her anti-immigration stance and was even previously calling for NYC to “join Texas in the civil war.” She took her social media to say – “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.”

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

As per information given by St Clair, the birth of the child has most likely happened in September 2024, and reports also state that she moved to a new apartment in 2024 with a rent estimated to be between $12,000-$15,000. She likely conceived in January of that year.

Besides, the lady influencer took time off during her pregnancy; however, she made an appearance at Donald Trump’s election night event in November, shortly after giving birth. Afterwards she also shared pictures with Elizabeth Pipko, Matt Gaetz’s wife, etc. Besides, she was also spotted alongside Kash Patel and Vivek Ramaswamy, which reflects on her strengthening the presence within the MAGA circle.

St. Clair stays in Manhattan with her baby and also a toddler from a previous relationship. There are several security measures installed in her home, which is probably for her child’s safety and not to mention, she also employs a nanny who assists her with childcare. A resident even told to the Daily Mail, – “The Elon Musk thing doesn’t surprise me. She was definitely one of the first in our large, luxury building to get a Cybertruck.”

Ms. St Clair was also seen tweeting in support of the far-right policies. She even broke a year-long fast from Instagram to post a picture of herself at the inauguration ceremony. A few hours after her bombshell revelation, she tweeted: “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. I wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off-limits for journalists.

“Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley St. Clair (@realashleystclair)

Elon Musk has not officially addressed this statement or has made any sort of reference despite tons of tweets and speculations coming around on Friday. He is already the father of 12 children with three different women. The Tesla billionaire is married to Justine Wilson and Talulah Riley twice, although they don’t share any children. Apart from them, Shivon Zilis and Grimes have fathered Elon Musk’s other kids.

Last week, Musk was in the news for bringing along his four-year-old son – X Æ A-Xii, to the White House to meet the press alongside Donald Trump.