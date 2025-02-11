Elon Musk Was Secretly Having Children With Other Woman While Building Family With Grimes

Elon Musk, known for revolutionizing the tech and automotive sector, is currently in news for his association with Donald Trump. The 53-year-old billionaire knows how to stay relevant, be it through his innovations, political associations, or even personal relationships.

He has been married three times—His first marriage was with Justine Wilson, with whom he had six children. Their first son died just 10 weeks after his birth due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Married since 2000, they parted ways in 2008.

Just six weeks after his divorce, he got engaged to Inception actress Talulah Riley. They got married in 2010 but their relationship was as turbulent as it can get. Things turned so ugly that they divorced in 2012. However, they reconciled and remarried in 2013. However, they again ended up getting divorced in 2016. Musk also had a controversial relationship with Amber Heard but it didn’t turn into something meaningful.

Moving on from Heard, Musk found love in Canadian singer and songwriter, Grimes. Their relationship has been complex ever since they started dating.

Rumors of their affair first surfaced in 2018 after they were seen flirting on X. Just a few days later, they appeared together at Met Gala red carpet and fueled the gossip. Few months later, it was reported that they had unfollowed each other on social media. This gave everyone an impression that their relationship ended even before it could begin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GrimesElon (@grimeselon)

However, over the next few months, the duo were occasionally spotted together, including Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas party in 2019. A month later, Grimes announced her pregnancy while revealing that Musk is the father.

They welcomed their first baby together in May 2020 and made headlines for naming him X Æ A-12. However, by September, they were “semi-separated”, as per People.

Later, Musk told that they live together despite getting separated. He told New York Post’s Page Six, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

In December 2021, they welcomed their second child via surrogate. They named their baby girl: Exa “Y” Dark Sideræl. It’s worth noting that they were still separated at this point of time. Later, in March 2022, Grimes told that they were back together but described their relationship as “fluid.”

In September 2023, the duo made headlines yet again when journalist Walter Isaacson, in his biography for Musk, revealed that they had secretly welcomed their third child—a son, whom they named Techno Mechanicus aka Tau.

All this while, Elon Musk was also having babies with another woman, with whom he wasn’t even romantically involved. In July 2022, People reported that Elon Musk welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, who worked as an executive at his company Neuralink. When the news broke out, Musk wrote on social media, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

Elon Musk quietly had a 3rd child with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis (Bloomberg) Elon Musk quietly had a third child with Neuralink’s Shivon Zilis, Bloomberg reported. Musk has at least 11 children, including five with his first wife and three with Grimes.… pic.twitter.com/K84p4C0pIF — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) June 22, 2024

Zilis revealed that they were never romantically involved and the children were conceived through IVF, as per Reuters. The twins, named Strider and Azure, were born just few weeks before he welcomed his daughter, Y, with Grimes.

In June 2024, Zilis and Musk welcomed their third child together. The details of the newborn were not disclosed.

Zilis is an accomplished woman in tech and AI industry. The only reason why she had children with Elon Musk is because she believes in his ideology. When Musk was publicly criticized, she defended him by saying, “He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to do this. I can’t possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children,” as per Oh My Mag.

Meanwhile, Musk has been navigating his complex relationship with Grimes. As per November 2024 update, they were house hunting where Elon Musk could live with all his children together, along with the respective mothers.