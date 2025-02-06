A Look At Elon Musk’s Failed Marriages—Reasons Range from Tech Wiz Being Overly ‘Alpha’ to Straightout Overbearing

Popular business magnate Elon Musk needs no introduction! The billionaire has excelled thanks to his groundbreaking ventures in technology, often making headlines for his innovations. Even though several competitors flocked to the tech scene as time passed by, his humbleness paved the way for him and made him achieve the status of the world’s richest man in 2021.

Previously, Bill Gates also revealed that he discussed philanthropy with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, agreeing to join his Giving Pledge campaign and committing to donate a majority of his wealth to charitable reasons.

However, his personal life has been just as intriguing and rocky.

The billionaire has been married twice—first to author Justine Musk and then to actress Talulah Riley. His relationships have been filled with love, power struggles, and surprising twists, making them just as unpredictable as his ambitious career. Interested to know more? Scroll below to read more about Elon Musk’s unconventional love life.

To begin with, Elon Musk met Justine while they were students at Queen’s University in Canada. He was charmed by her intelligence and ambition, something she recalled fondly in a Marie Claire essay. However, after their marriage ended, she claimed he became controlling and dismissive of her dreams.

As per the outlet, Nicki Swift, his ex-wife, wrote in the essay, “As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, ‘I am the alpha in this relationship.’ I shrugged it off … but as time went on, I learned that he was serious.” She also added that he started making remarks about her flaws and made derogatory statements.

The stress on their marriage grew worse as Elon focused on building his companies, leaving little room for emotional connection. The couple attempted therapy, but it was short-lived. Justine claimed that after only three sessions, Elon gave her an ultimatum: “Either we fix this marriage today, or I will divorce you tomorrow.”

The next day, he filed for divorce.

Furthermore, within weeks of their bitter divorce, the Tesla founder began dating British actress Talulah Riley, who was 14 years his junior. Musk was reportedly smitten by the actress and their fast-paced romance led to the duo tying the knot in 2010. Unlike Justine, Talulah seemed to offer him stability and emotional support, but their relationship had its own setbacks.

The age gap between the two was an issue out of many others. This brings us to the question, “Do men generally seek a younger second wife? Or is it just the physical aspect of the partner that strikes them?”

Anyway, the couple divorced in 2012 only to remarry again in 2013. Surprised? There’s more. their second attempt also ended in divorce in 2016. Talulah later shared that being married to Elon was not the glamorous life that people had imagined it to be. She quickly became a stepmother to his five children from his previous marriage.

It was too much for Talulah to handle, as it was a demanding role. On the BBC’s The Elon Musk Show, Riley revealed that right after her whirlwind engagement to Elon, she “moved straight into the house with the children, and it became a very real thing immediately.”

Furthermore, in the interview, she also revealed details about how stressful their relationship was, specifying the amount of stress Musk went through.”You would not wish that kind of pain on your worst enemy,” she added.

While Elon and Talulah remained on good terms, his relationship with Justine took a different turn. Justine claimed that after their divorce, they only communicated through his assistant regarding their children. Meanwhile, beyond his two highly publicized marriages, Elon has had high-profile relationships, including with musician Grimes, with whom he shares children.