“He’s So Mean!”, Bill Gates Claims Elon Musk Was Inappropriate but is Willing to Collaborate Again in Future

Billionaire business tycoon Bill Gates’ success and philanthropic endeavors inspire many. The Microsoft co-founder has managed to keep his ego in check by inculcating good habits for himself and keeping his ego in check with minimal public appearances. Gates’ early life was shaped by unpretentious beginnings, hard work, and a burning curiosity that eventually led him to change the world and earn him the title of the world’s richest person from 1995 to 2007 and from 2014 to 2017.

While several competitors flocked to the tech scene as time passed by, his humbleness paved the way for him to see people despite their shortcomings. Why do we say so? In recent news, Bill Gates spoke up about his relationship with Elon Musk, saying that despite their differences, he hopes to collaborate with the founder of Tesla. “He’s been nice to me at times and mean to me at times,” Gates’ told The Independent. “I will try and work with him because he’s brilliant, he’s rich, he’s influential.”

Following Bill Gates, Elon Musk achieved the status of the world’s richest man in 2021. Gates disclosed that the two men have discussed philanthropy, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreeing to join his Giving Pledge campaign and commit to donating a majority of his wealth to charitable reasons.

However, behind the rosy partnership, the duo has also clashed in their opinions several times. Elon Musk criticized Bill Gates for taking a short position on Tesla stock. He has also said Gates’ understanding of AI is “limited.” Yet the two maintain a cordial bond.

Bill Gates has also praised Musk. Ahead of the publication of his memoir Source Code, Gates said he admired Musk for many reasons. As per The Independent, he said, “I’m in awe of the great work he did at SpaceX and Tesla.”

“The fact that Tesla kind of forced the car industry to do great EVs is a gigantic contribution,” Gates added. Moreover, Bill said that he hasn’t seen Musk since Donald Trump returned to the White House as the 47th president of the country. He joked that he had hoped to run into him when he visited the then-president-elect at Mar-a-Lago before Trump’s highly publicized inauguration in January.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Wall Street Journal (@wsj)

Meanwhile, Bill has also given a lot of insights about his personal life and thoughts in his new memoir, Source Code, which is all set to drop on February 4, 2025. As per Gate Notes, the prominent figure admitted that “some of the stories in the book were hard for me to tell. I was a kid who was out of step with most of my peers, happier reading on my own than doing almost anything else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)

He further added that Source Code is a book that will revisit Gate’s past reflections on when he began his journey in tech, anecdotes from his early life, and how he navigated grief after the death of a close friend. This book is set to release as the pioneer founder is set to turn 70 this year on October 28.