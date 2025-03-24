Is Trump Spying on Immigrants? New Policy Would Make Privacy a Joke in America!

The Trump administration is here to spare no one who condemns their ideologies! Donald Trump, who flipped the American political scenario upon his return for the second term, has taken strict measures against people who have indulged in instances that counter his policies, which he claimed to create for the betterment of America.

In recent news, the Trump administration, known for their radical decisions, may soon check the social media profiles of accounts of green card and citizenship applicants to look for “hostile attitudes” toward the U.S. or potential ties to terrorism. Earlier this month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) proposed a policy to collect the social media handles of applicants for permanent residency, asylum, and several other reasons.

According to a report, USCIS, which is part of Homeland Security, claimed that this step was essential to comply with Donald Trump’s executive orders. Moreover, the USCIS could have earlier only applied to nonimmigrants and certain visa applicants, but if this had been altered, it would have included a broader group of people. While this order is a gross violation of privacy, no one seems to care.

The executive order passed on Donald Trump’s first day in office requires anyone seeking entry to the U.S. to be thoroughly checked if they don’t hold negative views towards the government or country, including pro-president protests. A few weeks ago, as per the Daily Beast, America detained a man named Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder who led pro-Palestine demonstrations at Columbia University.

The graduate student activist was arrested from his building’s lobby under claims by the Trump administration that he had engaged in “pro-terrorist” activities. As officials attempted to deport him, the move received backlash from people questioning his First Amendment rights. When Khalil was arrested, his wife, Noor Abdalla, who was eight months pregnant, asked how she could contact her husband; Khalil told her to call his lawyer.

When she requested the agents’ identities, one replied, “We don’t give our names.” The footage released by the his lawyers shows the accused has been tortured, moved to several detention facilities, and is currently being kept in a remote ICE complex in Louisiana. Similarly, a French scientist whose name wasn’t disclosed was deported back to France from the Texas airport when authorities found anti-Trump texts on his devices during a regular security check.

Furthermore, as per reports, a Canadian entrepreneur named Jasmine Mooney was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after her visa was revoked while she was visiting Vancouver. She attempted to enter the San Diego border for a new visa but was reportedly tortured and kept in a cold room for two days. Mooney described the treatment as “inhuman.” As she fought to leave the detention center, she strongly condemned the treatment in the country against immigrants.

What lies ahead for the future of immigration policies in America remains unknown. Given the severe scrutiny of people alongside the sudden change in major rules, netizens have claimed that America is perhaps moving towards dictatorship.

With attorneys receiving threats for speaking against Trump and reports of immigrants being tortured, it looks like only Donald Trump can tell us what’s going on. For now, All we can do is watch the incidents unfold and keep you updated.