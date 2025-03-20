U.S. Deports French Scientist After Finding Anti Trump Texts – Here’s What Happened!

The U.S. has always implemented strict laws and retaliated quickly against global threats. Under Trump’s administration, America remains one of the world’s most powerful countries. It has fought several issues in the past years while several nations relied on it. In contrast, there is quite a bit of political chaos owing to Donald Trump’s radical ideologies of rule.

In the The Telegraph, a French scientist whose name wasn’t disclosed, was declined entry to the United States on March 9 after U.S. authorities searched his electronic gadgets and found confidential messages criticizing the Trump administration’s research policies.

He was heading to the U.S. for a conference as he worked for the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS). When he arrived in Texas, he went through a security check, after which the U.S. officials reportedly accessed his work computer and a personal phone, where they found discussions about the Trump administration’s treatment of scientists.

His devices contained statements about Donald Trump and the government, including conspiratorial messages. However, despite undergoing an FBI investigation, no charges were brought against him. His devices were confiscated, and he was deported the following day.

Philippe Baptiste, France’s minister of higher education and research, blasted the U.S. authorities when he spoke to AFP, which was published in the French newspaper Le Monde. Baptiste argued he was upset when he heard the news about deportation and stated that academic freedom and the right to express an opinion are fundamental rights in France.

He also said, “I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them while respecting the law,” Baptiste said. Moreover, the higher education and research minister has repeatedly spoken against Donald Trump and his team. He stressed how Trump has brought sudden changes, including hasty budget cuts and restrictions on specific research topics. He also ordered the shutdown of major scientific initiatives and laid off workers.

Baptiste’s claim is true, as reports by Axios reveal that the Trump administration’s pending cuts and freezes on federal grants are causing major disruptions in academic medical research, leading to unwanted layoffs and cancellations of graduate student offers. White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that Trump wants to be transparent about how money is spent in the country, reduce waste, and lower bureaucratic costs.

Hence, upon Trump’s return to the White House, he created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Meanwhile, these sudden research cuts seem alarming, as experts warn that these changes could permanently impact research on diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes. In addition, top universities like Standford and Baylor College of Medicine have started implementing hiring freezes and called off expansion plans.

Some U.S. researchers affected by these setbacks have planned to move abroad. France has also launched a program to bring in new scientists. Nevertheless, these countries face funding issues and can only absorb a limited number of researchers. The future seems uncertain; we are yet to see if Donald Trump will further develop new policies to increase additional cuts.