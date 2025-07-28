Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankles Resurface in New Photos—And So Do the Health Questions

Well, wouldn’t you know it, Donald Trump‘s ankles stole the show again, even during a US-EU trade deal announcement. His puffy ankles were all anyone could talk about when he was sitting next to EU President Ursula von der Leyen at his place in Scotland, Trump Turnberry. This got everyone online going nuts with all sorts of guesses about his health and armchair diagnoses, memes, and anxious speculations about the president’s health.

What’s the deal from the White House? It’s declaring that Donald Trump has a condition called chronic venous insufficiency, which is basically having fatigued legs because the veins aren’t working as well as they should. The President’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, said the doctor checked him out and everything looked okay in a note she shared not too long ago.

The note read: “All results were within normal limits.” But with all the puffiness and bruises on his hands, plus talk of him being chronically tired, people can’t help but question if the 79-year-old is truly in “excellent” health.

The left posting pics of Trumps swollen ankles and a bruised hand has been addressed – chronic venous insufficiency, and bruising from aspirin.

Donald Trump’s legs have become a hot topic on the internet before. During the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, some zoomed-in pictures of his ankles started a whole new round of jokes and discussions. Someone posted on X, “Yet again, Trump plays his invisible accordion while his #cankles do their best to burst through his socks.”

Some wondered if he could handle being president for another four years, considering the physical demands of the job.

David Muir and Mary Bruce from ABC shared info about the president’s latest health check-up.

They say his situation is typical for adults his age, and it’s something that can be taken care of with simple changes in how he lives, maybe some medicine, or even a minor surgery.

But here’s the thing: the White House “hasn’t confirmed how the President is being treated.”

All they’ve said is that reasons like taking aspirin, “frequent handshaking,” and being on his feet for too long might be why he has those bruises, and his hands are looking a bit puffy.

Throwing more wood on the fire, Trump has been poking fun at Joe Biden‘s physical shape for a while, while also taking jabs at his use of an autopen to sign official documents that, per Trump, left many of them “void.”

But what’s interesting is that people, including those on social media, have noticed how Donald Trump seems to be not doing so well himself in that department. He’s been acting weird in public, and sometimes he forgets things, which has caused whispers about how sharp his mind is.

Even though Donald Trump’s health report back in April looked good enough for his almost-80-year-old self, and didn’t say anything about vein problems as such, some new pictures have got people talking again. Going by history, it’s unusual for him to be so open about his health, but it hasn’t stopped everyone from focusing on his ankles, clearly!

