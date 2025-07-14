Joe Biden Shreds ‘Liar’ Trump’s Autopen Conspiracy Talk—Says, “The Best Thing They Can Do…”

Donald Trump has proven time and again that he is big on conspiracy theories. He has often publicly commented on important matters based on pure speculation and continues to do so. Former American President Joe Biden remains one of Trump’s favorite topics to make assumptions about and Biden recently addressed one such speculation.

Trump has claimed time and again that toward the end of his term, Biden’s cognitive health was so poor that it was his aides and political allies who were making all the major decisions via autopen. He also claimed that the pardons and commutations that were granted were not done by Biden and rather by his allies only.

Talking about those pardons of the likes of former chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Trump wrote on Truth Social in March, “Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

However, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Biden addressed these claims made by Trump and said, “I made every single one of those. I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so—yes, I made every decision.”

Biden further explained that he used the autopen because of the huge number of cases he was dealing with. Besides the pardons, Biden also issues commutations “that protected about 1,500 people serving home confinement since the pandemic from having to return to prison; reduced the sentences of around 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders; and granted life without parole for 37 of the 40 inmates on death row” as per The Times, reported Daily Beast.

Biden also mentioned that he told his decisions to his aides who would read from a list of names and ask him what to do with each of them. The former President further added, “The autopen is legal. As you know, other presidents used it, including Trump. But the point is that, you know, we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

Talking about how he was actively involved with the whole process, Biden said, “I was deeply involved. I laid out a strategy how I want to go about these, dealing with pardons and commutations. I was—and I pulled the team in to say this is how I want to get it done generically and then specifically. And so, you know, that’s just—this is how it worked.”

“They’re liars. They know it,” he said. “They’ve done so badly. They’ve lied so consistently about almost everything they’re doing. The best thing they can do is try to change the focus and focus on something else… I think that’s what this is about,” he added.

It is a little curious to see Trump constantly talking about Biden’s cognitive decline when his own niece has repeatedly commented on his poor mental health. Mary Trump even claimed that Trump is doing so badly that he cannot tie his own shoelaces now, a sure sign of declining cognitive abilities.

However, neither Trump nor the White House has ever acknowledged that anything is wrong with the President. Now that Biden has clarified Trump’s autopen speculations, it now remains to be seen if Trump has anything to say further on this matter.