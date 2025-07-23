What’s Behind Donald Trump’s Latest Health Diagnosis—And Is the White House Downplaying It?

Trump and his medical woes are not letting him off the hook just yet. It is being reported that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). It is a common circulatory condition that affects the veins in the legs.

During a recent public appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup event, people noticed that Trump had “swollen ankles”. And a widespread concern followed the reveal. People had been assuming and speculations regarding his failing health were all over the internet. On the heels of those speculations, the diagnosis was released.

There were several images being circulated online. These showed Donald Trump with visibly swollen ankles, which prompted speculation about his health. After so much media attention, few medical tests were conducted, which included ultrasound and ECG (echocardiogram) to rule out more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or heart failure.

These tests confirmed that President Trump was suffering from CVI. It is a condition where blood pools in veins. This happened due to weakened or damaged valves, and blood fails to return to the heart.

The White House also issued a statement. In this, they clarified that the diagnosis is considered benign as CVI is common among men over the age of 70. With Trump being 79 and being in otherwise good physical health as per his medical reports, they have claimed that there is no indication of systemic disease or other vascular complications.

Swollen ankles at the World Cup

Swollen ankles at the World Cup and bruised hand at press availability led to questions about whether the Trump administration was hiding the President's health.

Chronic venous insufficiency is non-life-threatening in most cases. However, it can be uncomfortable, and if not treated properly, it leads to more serious complications.

Symptoms for CVI can include swelling, cramping, and skin discoloration. Sometimes in advanced cases, venous ulcers have also been found. In Trump’s case, doctors reportedly recommended simple and regular treatment methods. This includes the use of compression stockings, leg elevation, and regular low-impact exercise like walking. This will help improve circulation and reduce swelling.

Though there have been reassurances from health officials, the timing of the diagnosis has led to several speculations. Some critics and social media commentators have questioned whether the announcement had some other intentions. They have questioned if it is intended to distract from more politically sensitive topics such as Donald Trump’s alleged involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump posted an AI video of him having President Obama arrested. Critics noted Trump's obsession with Obama, possibly because Obama was a successful, popular, and well-liked president.

This would not be the only tactic used by Trump to distract from his situation, as he has been sharing AI-generated videos of Barack Obama‘s arrest and hiring him based on allegations of lawsuits against the former president.

The skepticism also comes from the broader trend of public scrutiny over Trump’s physical and mental fitness. This is especially since his last medical report in April was extremely unpopular among critics who found it highly fabricated.

Health experts are being interviewed by several outlets, including TIME and People. These experts have explained that CVI is manageable and does not typically interfere with a patient’s ability to function day-to-day.

However, they have also cautioned that neglecting the condition can lead to discomfort and more serious complications over time.

The Cleveland Clinic's guidance for Trump to help alleviate his Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) included recommendations to lose weight and exercise.

Dr. Michelle Lee is a vascular specialist and not affiliated with Trump’s care. He noted, “As long as the patient follows the recommended treatments, CVI shouldn’t prevent someone from maintaining a busy professional schedule.”

In summary, Donald Trump’s diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency appears manageable and not immediately serious. However, it contributes to the ongoing discourse about the president’s long-term health and fitness.