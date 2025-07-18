White House Issues Statement on Trump’s Health—Claims Swollen Legs are Due to ‘Common’ Age-Related Vein Condition

Following an examination by the White House medical office on Thursday due to concerns about bruising on his hands and swollen lower legs, President Trump was given a diagnosis of what the White House termed as a “common” vein issue.

After the president was examined by the White House medical team because Mr. Trump had reported “mild swelling” in his lower legs in recent weeks, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared with reporters a note from his doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella.

According to her, the president has “chronic venous insufficiency,” as determined by the tests. It is a “benign and common condition” in people over 70, according to the statement. Trump is 79 years old.

According to the memo that Dr. Barbabella later sent with the White House, the president “underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies.” Chronic venous insufficiency was discovered by bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” the report said.

White House says Trump diagnosed with ‘common’ vein condition after noticing swollen legshttps://t.co/ujukEejzno pic.twitter.com/PwMiRUNI0U — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 17, 2025

The doctor stated that all of the lab results, which included testing for blood clots and potential heart failure, a coagulation profile, a full blood count, and a comprehensive metabolic panel, were “within normal limits.” The tests were conducted “out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with routine medical care,” according to the report.

The Cleveland Clinic’s website says chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a form of venous disease “that occurs when veins in your legs are damaged. As a result, these veins can’t manage blood flow as well as they should, and it’s harder for blood in your legs to return to your heart. CVI causes blood to pool in your leg veins, leading to high pressure in those veins.”

According to the White House statement, the bruising on his hand is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent hand shaking” and the usage of aspirin, which he takes as part of his cardiovascular preventative routine. There was also no signs of arterial disease or deep vein thrombosis.

Bruising is a “well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy,” according to the doctor’s memo. Images of Mr. Trump sitting in a chair at the FIFA Club World Cup final soccer match last weekend showed what looked to be swollen ankles.

The president’s hands have bruises that he covers with cosmetics, giving the back of his hand a darkened appearance in recent pictures. Ms. Leavitt told reporters that “the president remains in excellent health.”