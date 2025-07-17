Insider Reveals He Witnessed Donald Trump’s ‘Most Embarrassing Moment’ — And It Involved Melania

Donald Trump’s ex-staffer has revealed the President’s “most embarrassing moment.” The revelation comes from the former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci reveals how Trump’s actions even made him apologize to his wife, Melania, at the time.

The former White House Communications Director’s confession came when he recently appeared on the The Rest is Politics US podcast. On the podcast, Scaramucci was asked if he had ever witnessed the President get humbled.

Trump’s former employee shared that he had allegedly borne witness to one of the President’s most embarrassing life moments. The incident took place in October 2016 when a recording of Trump talking about wanting to sleep with other women was released.

The tape released by Access Hollywood had the President admitting that he had tried to “f**k” a woman whose name remained undisclosed. “I made a move on her, and I failed,” Trump admitted in the tape. He also went on to admit that the woman was married to someone else.

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he confessed on the tape. What followed was no less than a media storm. Scaramucci shared how Trump was so embarrassed he had to apologize to his wife following the tape’s release.

“He apologized to Melania Trump, and he was very embarrassed while he was doing it,” Scaramucci claimed. In an interview with Fox News, Melania herself confirmed that she had received an apology from her husband following the media debacle.

The First Lady noted how her husband had asked for forgiveness for his “offensive” and “inappropriate” words.

“I can tell you the exact day he did it. He did it at 11.50 p.m., and he did it on October 7, 2016,” Scaramucci noted. He also went on to speak about how “inappropriate” the President’s remarks were.

“They were all panicked and Trump was embarrassed by it,” he added. This isn’t the first time Scaramucci has made an accusation against Trump. The former staffer alleged that the President previously threw a fit because he could not access adult entertainment websites in the White House.

The moment allegedly also came during Trump’s first term as President. The former White House communications director notes that Trump had a problem with the restrictions set on the computers at the White House. Scaramucci claimed that the President even grumbled at him because of how frustrated he was with the situation.