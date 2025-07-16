Trump’s ICE Crackdown Intensifies—New Directives Could Make Immigrants’ Lives Even Harder

The immigration crackdown is getting worse in America under Donald Trump’s administration and the acting director of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on July 8 that with immediate effect “people would be ineligible for a bond hearing before an immigration judge”, as reported by The Mirror US.

This move will undoubtedly further expand the authority of the largest law enforcement agency in America as it will continue to track and deport people that the authorities consider are illegally residing in the country.

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has authorized the ICE agents to detain anyone that they consider as illegal residents even without arrest warrants or valid proof. The Trump administration is also firing immigration judges along with pushing to remove Birthright Citizenship from the country’s core legal base, which will further allow them to treat immigrants the way they please.

ICE’s acting director, Todd Lyons, mailed his employees last week that the agency will revisit its “extraordinarily broad and equally complex” detention process. As reported by the Associated Press, Lyons said that instead of bond hearings, it will now be the Homeland Security Department making the decisions and detainees will only be released if there is an exception in their cases.

As reported by The Mirror US, “The directive signals wider use of a 1996 law to detain people who had previously been allowed to remain free while their cases wind through immigration court.”

It is important to note here that there are federal judges who are doing their best to put a stop to these unethical and unconstitutional immigration processes that the Trump administration is following. However, the administration has not been disheartened by that and besides firing immigration judges, appeals have also been made in court to overrule the orders of certain federal judges who gave sentences against the orders of the ICE.

Talking about the new memo, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on Tuesday, “The Biden administration dangerously unleashed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the country — and they used many loopholes to do so.” She further added, Trump along with DHS secretary Kristi Noem “are now enforcing this law as it was actually written to keep America safe.”

These new immigration policies and random detention of people despite them being US citizens for years have created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the country. As Trump’s death grip keeps getting stronger, it now remains to be seen how badly the new directive affects immigrants.