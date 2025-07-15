“It’s Not Their Job” — Kristi Noem Accuses Judge of ‘Lacking Dignity’ for Blocking Trump’s ICE Raids Over ‘Racial or Ethnic Bias’

Donald Trump’s immigration raids are wreaking havoc all over America and over the weekend, Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, appeared on Fox News to publicly bash a California federal judge who barred Trump administration immigration raids based on “apparent race or ethnicity.”

Noem, however, claimed that the judge was being “ridiculous” and “wrong” and the government filed a notice of appeal Sunday. Talking about the same, Noem said on Fox News, “We’ve seen this across the country over and over and over again, where judges are getting political.”

She further added, “It’s not their job. I hope they can bring some dignity back to the bench, because we’re lacking it now, for many of these federal judges.” As reported by Law & Crime, “Noem said Sunday that the government would be appealing Frimpong’s order, with DOJ lawyers filing an official notice of appeal later in the day with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

A 52 page order has been issued by U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, who was appointed by Joe Biden. Frimpong granted two temporary restraining orders on Friday. One for those whose Constitutional rights have been violated by the immigration agents of Trump’s administration in Southern California and the other one for those lawyers who have claimed that they have been stopped from contacting and talking to their clients, which is also a violation of the Constitution.

The order mentions, “Roving patrols without reasonable suspicion violate the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and denying access to lawyers violates the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. What the federal government would have this Court believe — in the face of a mountain of evidence presented in this case — is that none of this is actually happening.”

Commenting on the same, Noem said, “This federal judge’s ruling is ridiculous. We never ran our operations that way. We always built our operations, our investigations, on case work … and that is always how this has been done. It’s been done exactly how law enforcement has operated for many years in this country, and ICE is out there making sure we get the worst of the worst off the streets.”

Talking about what she thinks will be the result of the case filed by the Trump administration, Noem said, “We will win, because [Frimpong’s] wrong. We’ve never targeted individuals based on those qualifications that he laid out.”

As Trump continues his immigration rampage with some efforts from federal judges to stop the administration’s unconstitutional orders, it now remains to be seen what happens regarding this particular case.