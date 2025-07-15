Dementia or Deliberate Lies? Trump Claims Gas Prices are ‘Lowest in Decades’ — Netizens Demands Mental Health Checkup

Donald Trump’s recent claims about the gas prices being at an all-time low are raising concerns about his alleged “mental decline.” Netizens were shocked at the President’s claims, which were not backed by factual data. Trump’s statement came during the recent White House Faith luncheon.

During the faith luncheon, Trump made it a point to express how proud he was that the gas prices had reached the “lowest” in decades. “The gas has gone to its lowest level in decades. You’re seeing $1.99, $1.98, I saw $1.95 at certain states,” the President was heard saying.

The President’s unbelievable claim comes as a shock after the AAA revealed that the national average gas price is currently at $3.50 per regular gallon. The lowest the price has dropped has been $2.70 in Mississippi on July 15, according to the report.

Trump’s blatant lie was rapidly met with criticism from netizens. People took to social media to raise concerns about the 79-year-old’s alleged “mental decline.” This isn’t the first time people have raised an alarm about the President possibly showing signs of dementia.

“Trump has been repeating this blatant lie in recent weeks. There are no states where gas is that cheap,” an account with the username Republicans Against Trump wrote. “Is he lying deliberately or does Donnie have dementia?” a second netizen questioned.

Trump just said again that gas prices are at $1.99. No one corrects him. Hey MAGA, your daddy is a liar. #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/ejvxQ5Z3ma — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) July 8, 2025

“Some days I think Trump is gone just as bad as Biden was. These old men deserve to be put in homes, not white houses,” a third user added. Another user claimed that the President is in the habit of exaggerating “numbers up or down with each telling.”

Another user noted how Trump has been lying about the gas prices since May. The same netizen recalled the President being “obsessed with repeating a lie that gas is $1.99 or 1.98 a gallon.” They also urged him to get a “mental health assessment.”

Dementia Donny! — Clarence Miller Jr (@Clarenc08786486) July 2, 2025

“He needs to be tested by a doctor that won’t cover up the truth! And his records need to be released! The man is a psychopath!” another added. The speculation around the President’s mental health isn’t limited to his mixing up gas prices. People on the internet have repeatedly spoken about how the 79-year-old shows clear signs of dementia.

The President took a cognitive test in April while claiming that he “got every answer right.” He went on to note how he felt like he was in “good shape” despite the speculation surrounding his health. “I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test,” he added as a jab at the former President.