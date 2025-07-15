Donald Trump’s FIFA Club World Cup Behavior Might Have Left Barron Trump Unimpressed—Here’s Why

Donald Trump wanted all the attention for himself at the stage of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy ceremony. However, his son Barron Trump may not approve of this. The President did not leave the stage even when it was Chelsea players’ moment to lift the trophy. Despite the Chelsea player, Reece James, expecting Trump to leave, Trump stayed on stage.

As revealed by Levi Colwill’s judgement, he wanted to be a part of the celebrations. It was a massive success for the team, and Trump got excited to be a part of it. Another reason for him was that Barron loves and follows football. Meanwhile, Trump was booed at the MetLife Stadium when he was supposed to join Gianni Infantino.

What Trump did next left Cole Palmer, the Chelsea star player, bemused. Trump was expected to leave, but he wanted to stay throughout. This behavior may be disapproved by Barron as Trump was applauding Chelsea while they lifted the trophy. We know that Barron is an Arsenal fan, which happens to be the rival team of Chelsea, as reported by Irish Star.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Donald Trump has kept the original Club World Cup trophy in his Oval Office, with Chelsea lifting a replica. pic.twitter.com/bJZVvys9Mz — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) July 15, 2025

At one event, Barron was seen wearing Gunner’s kit too, proving how much he likes football. Trump was given an Arsenal shirt too with a number 45. It was significant of him being 45th president in 2018.

Donald Trump was booed at the FIFA Club World Cup trophy ceremony. pic.twitter.com/5qPQBRu3zx — Brave New Films (@bravenewfilms) July 14, 2025

Earlier, Trump claimed not to be an Arsenal fan in an interview. But he did say Barron was a football fan. Besides, he claimed to know a Manchester United owner who’s a friend. This time, Trump was supporting Chelsea as they beat Paris Sain Germain. On the stage, Trump declared himself to be a big fan–Chelsea’s biggest fan according to a lip reader’s claim. He also said “well done” to the team.

Donald Trump has celebrated more International trophies than Arsenalpic.twitter.com/hlMYuwYDTz — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 13, 2025

Later that day, Palmer was expressing how confused he got during the trophy lifting. He expected Trump to be there but did not know that he will stay when they lifted the trophy. He said it was too loud to understand anything so it may have caused confusion.

Maybe Trump missed his cue to get off stage amid all the chaos and noise. He recollected Trump congratulated him and told them to enjoy the moment.