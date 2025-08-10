Donald Trump’s Declining Health is Becoming Hard to Hide—These Shocking Moments Nearly Expose the ‘Real Trump’

We all grow older, and President Donald Trump appears to be experiencing the effects of aging at a rapid pace. Trump ascended to power with his brazen demeanor and seemingly endless zeal, making him the oldest sitting president of the United States.

But it seems that the tank is starting to empty because Trump has been known to experience drowsiness during meetings with foreign leaders on multiple occasions, and his health issues have even become worse. Trump is well known for fabricating his medical report, but it appears that his latest diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and his hectic schedule of golf outings may be catching up with him.

The President’s age has occasionally been exposed by his clumsy speech, but there is growing physical proof that his health is failing. There have been indications that he is slowing down, even though he still enjoys hitting the links as much as possible. These are most noticeable on the days when Trump forgets to apply the bronzer.

The president’s creases and lines are more noticeable in his bare face, which makes the effects of aging somewhat more obvious. Nevertheless, it’s becoming evident that Trump is deteriorating even with his full face on. Here are six instances where he appeared ready for a nap and an early bird special dinner.

President Donald appears disheveled after a makeup-free visit to the golf course, as seen here pointing at someone on a tweet on X, formerly Twitter. It’s possible that his bronzer has melted off or that he replaced it with sunscreen before hitting the links. In any case, his absence is a little startling. His eyes are tired, and the rough, sagging skin around his face and neck is clearly visible. After a few rounds of golf, maybe he was able to catch a decent nap.

Docs raise Trump health scare as he masks hand in ‘tan foundation’ What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/2ocZ9IVoPC — RT (@RT_com) July 17, 2025

This image from a post on X shows Donald Trump shaking hands with a fan, but his face is devoid of the typical orange and may have a sunburn. The president appears completely worn out. Trump is once again wearing a hat that feels more worn out than presidential, possibly to conceal his persistent hair issues. But even the hat couldn’t conceal the swollen bags beneath Trump’s eyes or the fact that he appears to be on the verge of passing out.

Donald Trump’s improper attire at Pope Francis’s funeral was insufficient. Trump was ready for a nap after spending a large portion of the event in the sweltering Italian weather. Donald Trump is unable to conceal his advanced age as he sits next to his wife, Melania. Even though he is seated, Donald appears to be suffering through the occasion, while she appears sleek and young.

A lifetime of eating like trash and never exercising takes its toll. He is unwell.https://t.co/7I96qiVExx — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) February 25, 2025

Mr. President appeared rather worn out sans makeup as he toured the White House grounds with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau. The wilted strands of hair that are showing through his cap aren’t helping him in any way, even if it’s clear that standing next to the younger athlete highlights his advanced age. Additionally, Trump’s exposed skin makes the downward movement of his wrinkles very visible.

Donald Trump’s age is catching up with him in these unmade-up pictures from his vacation to Scotland. The Band-Aids on Trump’s fingers were unexpected, even though he has been wearing makeup to cover up a fairly ugly bruise on his hand that is reportedly the result of his chronic venous insufficiency.

It seemed as though he was flaunting every wrinkle in his face by having such a bandaged hand next to it. The president’s eyes are once again unable to conceal his fatigue, and his hunched posture suggests that he is either exhausted or on the verge of lying on his golf scorecard.