Raging Trump Explodes at Republican Turncoat in Midnight Meltdown

President Donald Trump went off on former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in the early hours of Friday morning, blasting the onetime Republican as a “total loser” after Duncan officially announced he’s now a Democrat.

Duncan, who served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023, confirmed this week that he’s switching parties after years of clashing with Trump. The move came less than a year after he publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president and spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Trump, who has never hidden his disdain for Duncan, unloaded on him in a fiery Truth Social post at about 1 a.m. Friday.

“Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser. Was never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain,” Trump wrote. “We didn’t want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I’m told he became a Democrat. Good riddance Geoff. You don’t even have a chance!!!”

Duncan has been a vocal critic of Trump since 2020, when the then-president pressured Georgia Republican leaders to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. The former lieutenant governor refused to go along with Trump’s efforts and became one of the most prominent GOP figures to break with him after the election.

BREAKING 🚨 At 1:07 AM Trump just ended “failed former Lt Governor Geoff Duncan’s” career 🔥 This post belongs in the hall of Fame GOOD F*CKING RIDDANCE pic.twitter.com/RV2sGdTb6T — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 8, 2025

According to The Daily Beast, after Trump’s latest attack, Duncan didn’t hold back.

“Donald Trump has been running a Ponzi scheme of propaganda for the better part of a decade and it’s finally catching up to him,” Duncan said. “Like most Ponzi schemes, they collapse under their own weight and this situation will be no different.”

In January, the Georgia Republican Party voted to expel Duncan in a mostly symbolic move over his endorsement of Harris. While it didn’t formally strip him of anything, it cemented his estrangement from the state GOP.

In an op-ed for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explaining his decision to join the Democrats, Duncan said the switch had been in the works for years.

Georgia Bombshell: Top Republican Defects to Democrats. The Reason? Fascism. Geoff Duncan, former GOP Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, just flipped blue. Another Republican sees the writing on the wall. I joined the Democrats two months ago. Now Duncan’s joined me. Is it a trend?… pic.twitter.com/xqCMxudtZm — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 7, 2025

“My journey to becoming a Democrat started well before Donald Trump tried to steal the 2020 election in Georgia,” he wrote. “My decision was centered around my daily struggle to love my neighbor, as a Republican.”

Duncan also slammed the Republican Party’s policy positions on healthcare, immigration, and gun control, saying they conflicted with his values. He took particular aim at Trump’s Big Beautiful budget bill, which he argued would hurt Georgia’s most vulnerable residents.

“We should all be looking for ways to love these kids better than continuing to send them to school hungry under the guise of an income tax break,” he wrote, criticizing proposed cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

Duncan, a former state representative, decided not to run for re-election in 2022, citing his disillusionment with the direction of the GOP. Since then, he’s positioned himself as a centrist voice, arguing that Republicans have moved too far toward what he calls “Trumpism” at the expense of traditional conservative principles.

With Duncan now firmly in the Democratic camp while Trump occupies the Oval Office again, his transformation from Republican rising star to presidential antagonist appears complete, whether the president likes it or not.