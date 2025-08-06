Trump Calls Women an ‘Addiction’ in Resurfaced Video, Fans Spot Him Getting Creepy With Young Audience Member

The business tycoon rose to fame on the reality TV show “The Apprentice” long before Donald Trump was elected president. He reportedly received the largest speaking fees ever paid at this time to give real estate advice at “wealth expos” around the nation.

He deviated from the script and hugged a female audience member on stage during one of these $1.5 million talks in 2007 that were sponsored by the now-defunct Learning Annex. Then, comparing his love of women to an alcohol addiction, he recalled a barely legal job candidate who was “so beautiful” that he had to hire her as a waiter.

His comments at the time caused the audience to giggle. However, the old film is being examined with new eyes in the wake of the Epstein file issue and his guilty verdict in the sexual abuse case of E. Jean Carroll in 2023.

“Extra creepy with all the Epstein stuff now,” commented one viewer. A young woman in the audience posed a challenging query to Trump in the video, “Donald Trump and Hot Girl in San Francisco,” asking him, “How many jets do you have, and how would I apply to be a flight attendant?”

Shortly after, she crossed the stage wearing a body-hugging gown and high heels to join Trump at the speaker’s podium, where he hugged her and declared, “You’re hired.”

According to Trump, a “beautiful girl who was 17 or 18 and wanted to be a waitress, so beautiful” was the subject of his next narrative. “So I interviewed her anyway, because she was so pretty,” Trump said, momentarily lost in his recollections, his arm wrapped around the flirtatious expo attendee’s waist. “Let me ask you, do you have any experience?” I asked. Then she says, “No, sir.” “When can you start?” I asked.

This is one of the most disturbing things Trump has ever said and there have been a lot,but this just shows his disrespect for women and how he thinks they all belong to him regardless of their age! Anyone that thinks this is okay needs mental help! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/lVluD3qWuw — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 26, 2025

Before dismissing her from the stage, he kissed the woman beside him on the cheek and informed her that she could “work on my plane anytime.” He also confessed to the crowd, who had come to hear about real estate, that he was addicted to women.

“If she worked on my plane, that’s like a death wish for me,” he said, comparing her to a glass of scotch being set in front of a recovering alcoholic. “This would be my former alcoholism,” reports the Atlanta Black Star.

Trump had already celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Melania earlier that year and accepted his “The Apprentice” star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although the film isn’t very new, it has gained attention again as the public demands more information about the Epstein sex trafficking scandal.

To all women, especially maga women who are Mothers? – you need to view this vid & then read the text. Trump actually states … to him, “beautiful women are like scotch to an alcoholic”. Yes he was a pedophile & likely still is one. From what I’ve read, they always will be. https://t.co/2Ysl9ewsMr — Tay Austin (@Jasamsdestiny) August 5, 2025

According to news sites, Trump’s name and the names of numerous other well-known individuals can be found in Epstein’s address book, which is severely censored in the phase one release of the Epstein files. (This “black book” had been made public, including when Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was on trial for sex trafficking.)

There may be more news to come: a significant step in the case occurred on August 5 when the Justice Department was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee for all of the unredacted materials and depositions from high-ranking former officials.