“Daddy Issues Are Clear” — Tim Walz’s Daughter Shreds Don Jr. After Trump’s Offensive Slur

President Donald Trump is known for using foul language and slurs against his opponents, an act that has not only been normalized but also encouraged by his supporters. Though he often faces public backlash from politicians and reporters, this time it’s Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, who has come to her father’s defense.

Last month, in a Truth Social post, President Trump called Tim Walz a “seriously retarded” person. When asked later, he said he stood by the comment.

In a clip posted on the social media platform X, Tim Walz is seen saying that people drive by his home and shout the slur at him. Don Jr. had quoted that post, saying, “They are not wrong.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump Jr. has tried to follow in his father’s footsteps by using offensive and inappropriate language for his father’s critics and opponents. However, this time, Hope Walz is standing up to the bullying from the president’s son.

The 24-year-old daughter of Tim Walz was done taking the insult and disrespect from adults in society who should know better, and she called out Trump Jr. in her post on TikTok.

“Oh, Don. It is so clear that your dad does not love you, or if there is any love there, it’s not for your compassion, like my dad loves me, but instead your cruelty,” Walz said in her TikTok post.

Don Jr. and Eric Trump have often been the center of mockery in the media, with widespread claims that President Trump has no love lost for his two older sons. Trump has famously favored his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, over his sons and his other daughter, Tiffany. It was evident in the way many people were unaware of Tiffany’s existence until she stepped forward to campaign for him during the 2016 election.

Eric and Don Jr, on learning that their dad had sent people birthday cards. pic.twitter.com/VI89IjEmZa — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) September 8, 2025

In the video, Hope had a scathing response to the unkind words of Don Jr. She said, “Those daddy issues are so, so clear, and I genuinely do feel sad for you.” She kept her tone kind and concerned, as if gently parenting a toddler.

She also said, “I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swaths of the country in an attempt to make yourself feel better.”

Hope wasn’t done taking the older man’s ego down a peg and said, “My family and I will always be richer than yours, always, because we don’t find joy in this… We find joy in each other and spending time together and doing good, meaningful things for the world together, not tearing other people down.”

Who had Hope Walz destroying Don Jr. on your bingo card? “That’s not love. I feel sad for you.“ pic.twitter.com/CbS1XNx1Te — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) December 8, 2025

She concluded her video by saying, “In the meantime, I’m going to continue building up that, you know, joy and love and happiness with my family, because at the end of the day, that’s what matters. So, good luck, Don. Good luck.”

The TikTok video has since been deleted, likely on her father’s advice, who is well aware of how MAGA figures often launch personal attacks on people, especially women they don’t agree with or don’t like.

There has been no response from Donald Trump Jr. or President Trump himself, though it’s highly unlikely for him to come out in support of his sons. However, it will be interesting to see where MAGA stands with Don Jr. and whether he has been able to cultivate a personal following for himself after all these years.