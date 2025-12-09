Trump Approval Rating Posts Impressive Jump After Cost-of-Living Measures

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has climbed to 41% this week, as more Americans are giving credit to his administration’s recent efforts to tackle the cost of living and ease some financial pressure.

According to Street Insider, that’s a three-point increase from 38% just a few weeks ago. That low number reflected a lot of frustration over inflation, high food and energy prices, and economic uncertainty, even though Trump feels that he would rate his economy A+++++.

In particular, there has been a slight drop in the price of eggs and gas. These savings would mean a lot to a family who have been living in a state of crisis. CNN notes that Trump was rather modest about the decrease in some grocery items, saying, “They’re very small carve-outs. It’s not a big deal.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just STEPPED OFF Air Force One in Pennsylvania for his 2024-style rally about the economy THOUSANDS of MAGA patriots waited in the freezing cold in Mount Pocono PA for hours – just to see Trump. 47 IS A WORKHORSE 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dmQkrqdyUB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

Netizens on X were divided on why there has been a slight uptick in the president’s approval rating. One X user noted, “Not surprising. As soon as Trump zeroed in on affordability, people felt the difference. When gas, groceries, and energy stop bleeding your wallet, approval follows.” Another felt abandoned. They said, “Trump said he would fight for the forgotten American worker, but instead he forgot all about them & everyone else too. In a new Fox Poll 70% of Americans say that Groceries are more now than they were a year ago & Trump is the one to blame not anyone else! This is Trump’s mess.”

What’s behind this rise? A mix of tariff rollbacks, commitments to combat food-price inflation, and lower costs for gas and groceries, along with some recent tax policy changes. Reuters reports that at his upcoming rally in Pennsylvania, Trump wants to address these concerns with voters. He especially wants to connect with those in swing states who are concerned affordability.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating edged up to 41% in the past week as Republicans warmed to his handling of the cost of living, a sign the administration’s new focus on affordability might be supporting his popularity, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.… pic.twitter.com/1RWrfcANQb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 9, 2025

It should come as no surprise that support is strongest among Republicans. The Reuters poll found 85% of GOP respondents now approve of Trump’s overall performance, while 69% back his handling of cost-of-living issues. The figures are up significantly from late November.

There’s also a slight improvement among Hispanic voters. Now, 34% approve of his job performance, which is up from 32% last month. That small shift could matter in key battleground states.

Some analysts say this swing may just be a short-term reaction to price relief. Because at the heart of it all, inflation is still high. The 12-month rate through September was about 3%, well above the long-term average of 2%. While gas and some food prices dropped slightly, costs for housing, healthcare and utilities continue to strain many budgets.

What about everything else? This photo is the real Trump Economics, rising prices due to his tariffs in most grocery items for working class family’s. BTW gas is down on avg 8 cents a gallon from last year. Not a great feat with the state of everything else pic.twitter.com/t5A4861J4a — Keith Flemming (@KeithFlemming) December 9, 2025

Still, for many Americans who’ve felt squeezed, any dip in visible costs can feel meaningful. But there’s hope.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, believes that Trump’s policies would soon translate to affordability and an increase in jobs. She said, “It is working. It takes time.” She continues that Trump would soon be “going around the country, touting his accomplishments and reassuring the American public that yes, the best is yet to come.”

Historically, Trump’s approval rating started this second term at about 47%. The dip to 38% in November matched his lowest point since taking office. But for now, voters seem willing to give Trump a chance — but only if they feel it in their wallets.