Nancy Sinatra Throws Fiery Shade at Donald Trump – ‘My Dad Loathed Him’

Nancy Sinatra, the late music legend Frank Sinatra’s daughter, took to X on Saturday (December 6) to remind users online that her father ‘loathed’ President Donald Trump. She added that the iconic singer would have disapproved of the businessman turned politician’s actions had he been alive.

Responding to a video that allegedly showed ICE agents harassing Latino construction workers, Nancy said that ‘the president is so wrong in so many ways.’

‘This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways,’ read her post.

Her comments garnered a fair deal of attention on social media. A user tried to counter her by saying that Frank Sinatra loved Trump. This prompted the 85-year-old to give them a piece of her mind.

How do we stop it? https://t.co/PmH2WUIRNU — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 9, 2025

She asked the user to ‘do some homework’ and reiterated that Frank Sinatra disliked Trump.

“Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump,” she added.

This is not the first time that Nancy has reminded netizens that her celebrated father was not a Trump fan. In 2017, shortly after Trump secured his first term, she expressed displeasure about reports of Frank Sinatra’s My Way being played at his inauguration. She asked netizens to remember its first line.

The song begins with the line, ‘and now, the end is near’.

trump has always excelled in “passing the buck.” It’s one of the only things he is good at. https://t.co/XpF8GPzkYA — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 9, 2025

She later wished Trump good luck for his first term and added ‘don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president’.

A few years later, in 2020, Trump honoured Frank Sinatra’s legacy in a speech and pushed for his inclusion in a planned monument dedicated to American heroes.

Responding to this, actor and activist Mia Farrow, who was once married to Frank, said that the singer was not a Trump supporter. Nancy had then seconded her.

The notion that Frank Sinatra ‘loathed’ Trump had some credence to it. In his 2017 memoir The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra, his former manager Elliot Weisman revealed that the president once had a falling out with the singer over his financial demands.

Ol’ Blue Eyes was to be performed at the opening of Trump’s Atlantic City casino in 1990. However, things went south once the magnate told Frank Sinatra that his costs were ‘little too rich’.

Interestingly, Frank Sinatra’s political affiliations varied throughout his life. In the 1940s and 1950s, he served as a Democrat. During this period, he openly criticized fascism and racism. He also helped John F Kennedy win the election in 1960.

However, he became more conservative in the late 60s and even backed Republicans like Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan.

Nancy’s comments about Frank Sinatra’s dislike for Trump have again brought his political leanings into the limelight and highlighted that he remains a cult figure in the U.S, even decades after his death.