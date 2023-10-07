Candidate of the Left, Ron DeSantis, has been in the spotlight for his active participation followed by his well-crafted speeches to secure his position as a candidate of the Republic. DeSantis has seemingly been quite resilient throughout this season of debates and speeches given that he’s up against equally qualified members from his respective party. DeSantis appears incredibly spontaneous, vocal, and confident whenever he’s on stage. But, a clip that once surfaced offered a glimpse of him preparing for 2018 debate with Matt Gaetz.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

Also Read: When an Angry Ron DeSantis Asked a Journalist 'Are You Blind' on Camera

In the leaked video, Gaetz appeared to be in informal attire compared to his usual sharp formal ensemble. He rocked a navy blue ‘Nirvana’ printed t-shirt with a round neck and paired it off with pants of a similar hue. He completed the outfit with a simple pair of olive-green flip-flops. Governor Desantis on the other hand donned his formal aesthetic: suit, tie, and all.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

In the video, Gaetz and DeSantis were possibly envisioning the atmosphere of the debate and were perhaps doing a run-through of it. Gaetz began by stating, “That you come too hot, through the whole thing and there is..” Just before he could continue, DeSantis curtly interrupted and said, “It deserves to be hot!” and further apologized while throwing his hands in the air in visible irritation and frustration. After saying that, he pondered over his next words while Gaetz proceeded to advise him. “You can go there in moments without having it become…” and just like before, he was once more interrupted by DeSantis’ thoughts.

Image Source: YouTube | @MeidasTouch

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Campaign Claims to Have Raised Over $45 Million in Third Quarter Surpassing Ron DeSantis

The Governor of Florida took a shot at the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Brett Kavanaugh. DeSantis quoted him in a sentence that contained a rather censored statement. Before the video could transition to another topic, DeSantis said, “Kavanaugh showed that when you say [expletive] this…” and once more he appeared to be disgruntled while saying these words.

Also Read: Here’s What's 'Ironical' About Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis’ Wedding

As the video continued to progress, DeSantis continued on a possibly furious rant which may be directed to Kavanaugh’s method of defense for the Debate. He began by saying, “I mean the thing is, we did such a horrible job of pushing back on all these stupid stories from the beginning that he’s gonna do. He’s gonna rattle off a list.” To this, after listening in to what DeSantis said, Gaetz offered his agreement on the statement.

Image Source: YouTube | @MeidasTouch

More from Inquisitr

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Grills Florida Governor Ron Desantis About His Lagging Poll Numbers

Here’s Revisiting Claims That Ron DeSantis ‘Abused’ Guantanamo Bay Detainees