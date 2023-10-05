Inside Donald and Melania Trump's Extravagant $2.5 Million Worth Palm Beach Wedding

Former President Donald Trump is known not only for his controversial stories and claims but also for his business sense. The billionaire's family is well known for their expensive gatherings and weddings, and his wedding to Marla Maples was done with great pomp and show; however, with Melania, it was even more exorbitant, according to The Washington Post. But before we get into the details about their wedding, it's worth noting that even Donald Trump Jr., who is usually known for his thriftiness, presented his ex-wife Vanessa Haydon with a $100,000 engagement ring, allegedly acquired through a promotional deal, as per the New York Post. Eric Trump's wedding to Lara Yunaska, also at Mar-A-Lago, maintained the family's tradition of extravagance, though specific figures remain undisclosed.

So, suffice it to say that the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump was an expensive affair, and here are all the details and costs that went into their grand wedding. The event took place at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, with festivities unfolding at the Mar-A-Lago estate. According to reports, the entire affair cost a staggering $2.5 million.

The reception alone, hosted at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel, reportedly cost $1 million or more. However, it was his marriage ceremony with Melania Trump that truly set the bar for opulence. Melania and Donald Trump exchanged vows in January 2005 in a ceremony attended by 350 guests, including celebrities and politicians.

Breaking down the expenses, Melania's custom Dior couture gown, requiring over 1,000 hours of work, was estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000. The 200-pound, seven-tier wedding cake, infused with Grand Marnier, reportedly came with a price tag of $50,000. According to the New York Times, the reception, held in the renovated Mar-A-Lago ballroom, featured Cristal champagne and culinary delights crafted by renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, including truffle cakes and beef tenderloin.

Describing the event, boxing promoter Don King likened it to a royal wedding, stating, "It's something out of the monarchy. It's something like, you know, King Henry or King Edward — they've got so many kings it really doesn't matter — would have." The New York Post also revealed the attention to detail that was paid to Melania's wedding band, a 13-carat ring encrusted with emeralds, complementing her engagement ring. However, the former President's claim that he secured Melania's 15-carat engagement ring at half price was later debunked by Graff Diamonds chairman Laurence Graff, who clarified that the ring was sold at full price, as per Vanity Fair.

Melania Trump’s official @FLOTUS portrait features her 25 carat diamond ring. pic.twitter.com/IAL8bcv7uL — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 3, 2017

Nonetheless, Trump's penchant for discounts reportedly led him to gift Melania a 25-carat diamond ring worth $3 million for their 10th anniversary. Despite the controversy surrounding the actual cost of their jewelry, the Trumps' wedding saga remains a testament to their taste for opulence and the finer things in life as they continue to lead a good life.

