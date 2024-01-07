Jimmy Kimmel Read Donald Trump’s ‘Extraordinary’ Medical Report, to Applause From the Audience

Eight years back a notable moment was registered in television history when Donald Trump was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This particular interview, taking place prior to Trump's venture into presidential politics, stands in stark contrast to how the late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, would later respond to Trump's rise in the political arena.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals

Also Read: Donald Trump Convinced About Claims on This Conspiracy Website Run by ‘Dumbest Man on the Internet'

During this notable appearance, Kimmel, known for his sharp wit and often satirical approach, engaged in a light-hearted conversation with Trump. A highlight was Kimmel's commentary on a striking statement from Trump's physician, proclaiming Trump as potentially "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." This led Kimmel to amusingly probe how Trump managed to receive such an extraordinary commendation, sparking a playful exchange between them. Trump shared that he had suggested to his doctor that he would be the healthiest president, to which the doctor seemingly agreed. The host playfully prodded at this anecdote, showcasing the lighter side of their dialogue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Kimmel, in his characteristic style, also touched on the political climate of the time. "Mr. Trump was in Las Vegas last night – for the fifth Republican debate," he commented. "It's like the political arena decided to throw a party and invited everyone—more viewers than 'The Voice'! It's like they traded the podium for a stage and made politicians the new celebrities in town. Who needs a red carpet when you've got a debate stage?"

Also Read: Here Are the Sordid Details of Jeffrey Epstein’s Visits to Donald Trump’s Florida Home Mar-A-Lago

In a humorous suggestion reflecting on the debate dynamics, Kimmel quipped, "My biggest takeaway from last night is that, whoever wins the election, we need to force Jeb Bush and Donald Trump to live in a house together with cameras on them 24/7." This comment highlighted the tensions and entertainment value perceived in the Republican primaries at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t on Epstein’s list, but Donald Trump sure is. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) January 4, 2024

Also Read: Donald Trump's Former Assistant Claims He Used Classified Docs as 'To-Do Lists'

Reflecting on this interview now, it's evident that the tone and approach taken by Kimmel towards Trump were markedly different from his later criticisms post-Trump's election. Recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host took a moment to address a controversial statement made by former President. Known for his bold rhetoric, Trump surprised many by invoking a religious angle during a rally in Iowa in March 2023. "If you had a real election and Jesus came down, and God came down and said, 'I'm gonna be the scorekeeper here, I think we'd win there, I think we'd win in Illinois, and I think we'd win in New York," Trump was quoted in The Messenger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

Kimmel, known for his comedic take on politics, couldn't resist responding to this as he humorously remarked, "First of all, if Jesus comes down, you're going straight to hell," as reported by HuffPost. Kimmel went on to added, in his signature style, "No White House. No jail. Jesus is like, 'You're out.'"

More from Inquisitr

When Donald Trump Shared This 'Baseless' Theory Just After Jeffrey Epstein's 'Apparent Suicide'

Fans of Donald Trump Are Unhappy With Music Band Green Day for Criticizing the ‘MAGA Agenda'