Donald Trump Staffers Spotted With $500 Worth McDonald's Lunch Order During Hush Money Trial

Former President Donald Trump's love for junk food is well documented, the Republican leader is known for his go-to meal of two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted milkshake from McDonald's. As per The Daily Mail, Trump staffers have been making trips to the nearby McDonald's while the hush money trial is ongoing. Staffers were photographed walking to the fast food outlet close to the courtroom in New York City for lunch. On Tuesday, as they were spotted with armloads of brown paper bags, McDonald's staff members said they were instructed not to talk about the meal. According to reports the staffers spent a whopping $500 on the order.

Donald Trump trial: Ex-president's staffers spend $500 on fast food at hush money hearing

https://t.co/2eNBxORNPT pic.twitter.com/B7TaBJJFAh — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 23, 2024

On Thursday, employees of the Republican leader left with four big bags that had 27 quarter-pounders, 27 servings of fries, filet-o-fish burgers, and chicken nuggets. "Trump’s people came back in today for lunch and told us not to tell anyone about their order this time," an anonymous McDonald's employee revealed. "They ordered different items and spent less this time, around $500. I can’t say because I don’t want to be fired. I don’t get paid extra. But again they left no tip, nothing!" "They came here yesterday and bought lots of food worth nearly $700," another McDonalds employee shared. "They ordered 27 quarter pounders, 27 fries, chicken nuggets and filet-o-fishes. They didn't even leave a tip, nothing! Three people came in and they placed their order at the counter." The fast-food chain employee added, "It’s not the first time we saw them. They came last year when he was in court. He has a lot of problems."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Oliver Contreras

As per The Guardian, in 2019 Clemson University’s football team met with a surprise McDonald's dinner treat at the White House from Trump after winning over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship. “McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King’s with some pizza”, Trump told reporters then. “We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we’re going to have a little fun.” Images of the fast-food feast featured a variety of Big Macs and Quarter Pounders next to silver dishes full of different sauces, each carefully wrapped to reduce waste. When asked whether he preferred McDonald’s or Wendy’s, Trump responded: “If it’s American, I like it. It’s all American stuff,” Trump said. He added: “No matter what we did, there’s nothing you can have that’s better than that, right?”

White House says President Trump "is personally paying for” event with National Champions Clemson tonight "to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/qeMc4iSKmG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2019

In his 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, author Michael Wolff revealed that Trump's fondness of McDonald's stems from an odd concern. "Trump 'had a long-standing phobia of getting poisoned, which is one reason why he likes eating at McDonald's because the food was safely prepared and no one knew he was going," according to Wolff.