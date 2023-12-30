Internet Slams Khloe Kardashian for Bragging About Lavish Christmas Celebration: "Waste of Money"

Renowned for their extravagant way of life, the Kardashian family faced criticism for the grandeur exhibited at their Christmas Eve celebration. The opulent affair, orchestrated by the well-known event planner Mindy Weiss, unfolded as a dazzling spectacle of luxury and extravagance. Khloe Kardashian, aged 39, took to Instagram to share a video montage that revealed the extensive and elaborate decorations masterminded by her sister, Kim Kardashian, 43.

Guests entering the party were greeted by a path flanked with several Christmas trees, all blanketed in snow, creating a charming and festive ambiance right from the outset. Each of these large trees in Kim's backyard was draped in faux snow, enhancing the winter theme. The setting featured tastefully decorated wooden tables, graced with elegant white floral bouquets and candles as captivating centerpieces. Complementing this aesthetic were plush white accent stools and couches, contributing to a warm, inviting, and sophisticated atmosphere for the attending guests.

However, it was not just the outdoor space that was extravagantly decorated. Despite the evident effort and creativity that went into the event's planning, it was not received well by all. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, swiftly became a forum for critics expressing concerns about the environmental and social consequences of the Kardashian celebration's extravagance. A Twitter user specifically pointed out the substantial waste produced during the event, emphasizing the sharp disparity between the opulence of the Kardashians' festivities and the challenges experienced by less privileged families during the holiday season.

A comment from a fan, as reported by The US Sun, sharply criticized the event: "So much waste just for one day! So OTT when some families can’t even afford a gift for their kids SMH." Another echoed similar sentiments, stating, "This is stunning, but so hard to watch this ostentatious extravagance when there are so many people starving or struggling in this world."

The backlash extended to discussions about the cost of the event and its potential impact. One individual speculated on the possible benefits the funds used for the party could have had if directed toward feeding those in need. Recently on social media, True Kardashian, the 5-year-old daughter of Khloe, captured attention with her candid critique. Ash K Holm, the celebrity makeup artist behind the Kardashians' iconic looks, posted photos on Instagram from Kim's high-profile Christmas party.

Amidst the glamour, it was True's forthright comments on her mother's makeup that garnered attention. Displayed on a wall, True's first message read, "No glitter girl ever again!!! Please," highlighting her preference for a non-glittery style. Her succinct follow-up note, "NO," further underscored her opinion. Khloe Kardashian seemed to take her daughter's advice to heart, choosing a glitter-free look for the event, as reported by The Sun.

