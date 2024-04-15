When Hunter Biden Allegedly Paid for Mysterious Overseas Calls Made by President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden allegedly used a phone line that his son, Hunter Biden, paid for to make hundreds of dollars worth of international calls back in 2018. An AT&T email obtained by DailyMail and sent to Hunter's Rosemont Seneca consulting business account on February 18, 2018, disclosed the overseas phone conversations. The email, which was sent to Hunter but was intended for Joe, claimed that Hunter's father was using his abandoned laptop to send other SMS, and it detailed how over $300 had been spent on international calls on a number that ended in 3535.

EXCLUSIVE: #HunterBiden was billed hundreds of dollars for mystery overseas calls made by #JoeBiden - just days before president received $200,000 check from his brother. https://t.co/eeoCnB3xOM The #corrupt #VillageIdiot still not #Impeached — Kobeissi™ (@Gopic) October 31, 2023

The 2018 calls were allegedly made days before Joe was to receive a $200,000 payment from his brother, Jim Biden, who was allegedly promised investment from a foreign healthcare firm that would be secured through the 'influence' of the Biden family. Old emails show that Hunter was shelling out at least $1,200 a month for Joe's phone line, as well as more than a dozen additional mysterious lines and phones for his children. Two days before the surge of international calls, there had been a series of dubious messages sent between Hunter and his Chinese oil giant business associate, in which they talked of "developing projects to the joint benefit of both my home and yours."

NEW: For weeks, I've warned that the effort to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership was intended to open the door to impeaching Joe Biden over the Russian disinformation operation known as the Hunter Biden scandal. New speaker Mike Johnson says he's "encouraging" those… pic.twitter.com/QpylZHNsg5 — Zev Shalev (@ZevShalev) October 30, 2023

The discovery of this phone bill could cause a stir for Joe Biden, given that a congressional investigation into the Biden family's financial dealings heard witnesses testify to the fact that Hunter appeared to create an 'illusion of access' to his father, Joe, when conducting business in Ukraine, per ABC Australia.

The US House Oversight Committee opened an investigation into the Biden family's domestic and international business operations in January, specifically to see whether these activities jeopardized US national security. Hunter was accused by House Republicans of engaging in influence-peddling almost ten years ago while he was a member of the board of the Ukrainian oil business Burisma, using his father's position as Vice President in the Obama administration. "The American people deserve to know whether the president's connections to his family's business deals occurred at the expense of American interests and whether they represent a national security threat," House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said at the time.

Although the Committee, a Republican-majority one, saw a lot of evidence, including Hunter's ex-associate Devon Archer's damning testimony, they ended up acquitting President Biden since they couldn't find anything tying back to him.

Nonetheless, back then, a survey undertaken by AP-NORC revealed that just 30% of the population believed that President Biden did nothing wrong when it came to his son Hunter's business transactions. The majority of adults (66%) believed that Biden has, at the very least, acted 'unethically' in his management of Hunter's international business dealings or done something illegal. Even then, only 33% of respondents supported the House of Representatives impeachment investigation into Biden's possible involvement.

