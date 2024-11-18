Lara Trump Reveals Unheard Details About Barron And Why He Stays Out of Spotlight: "He's Like The..."

Barron Trump's personality is a matter of public intrigue. The 18-year-old has maintained the same level of mystery as his mother Melania Trump. But his half-sister-in-law Lara Trump recently shared what Barron is really like, and her summation of the youngest Trump is fascinating, to put it mildly.

🚨 LARA TRUMP: “Barron Trump is so cool. He’s like the sleeper. He’s kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally. Barron makes us all look so little. He’s really smart, very entertaining, he’s his father’s son. There’s been many times where Barron will call Trump and say… pic.twitter.com/xYmj5LhVlW — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 11, 2024

Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, was recently featured on the Autism Capital podcast and gave insights into Barron's personality, saying, "He's so cool. He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight probably intentionally." Ahead in the conversation, she gushed over the teenager, "He's really smart, very entertaining, he's his father's son [and] there's no doubt about it."

Barron Trump waves to supporters as he departs an election night event for Donald Trump. Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The host, Patrick-Bet David, said it's difficult to hide from the spotlight when you're as tall as Barron: "It's very hard to do when you're 6'10, by the way. You kind of stick out." The 42-year-old laughed off and said she was used to sharing the stage with her husband (Eric) and father-in-law (Donald Trump) who are both around 6ft. But, Barron 'makes everyone else seem small,' towering over everyone.

Besides his shy demeanor and height, Barron grabbed headlines for his contribution to his father's 2024 presidential campaign. Reportedly, the young heir managed Trump's GenZ strategy, convincing his father to appeal to the American millennials so he could lure young voters. And Lara, being the co-chair of the Republican committee confirmed it on the podcast. She told Bet-David, "There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, 'Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes," admitting that they must give "Barron some serious credit [for the election victory]."

But, all this information couldn't satisfy people's appetite as voices on X, formerly Twitter demanded to hear Barron's voice. @LoveNliberty said, "We have never yet heard his voice. Hard to even imagine him talking." @Federalnquisitr echoed the sentiment, "When can we expect to hear Barron Trump speak? Would like to see from the man himself."

Meanwhile, other Trump fans gushed over the young boy. For instance, @Luvdgz1 declared, "I think Barron is going to be the most successful Trump there is." @Mike54101825584 hoped to see Barron more in the public eye, "Pretty cool, looking forward to the day that he starts doing more public appearances." @Flamekat1x hailed, "That beautiful young man is the perfect blend of both of his parents and has an extraordinary future ahead of him."

Though Barron is currently studying at NYU's Stern School of Business, he hasn't expressed his inclination for politics yet. However, those around him claimed that the 'sharp and funny' Barron is equipped to become the future president. An insider told Daily Mail, "I see all the attributes of a future President if he has the appetite for it. And why not? He has the Trump genes."