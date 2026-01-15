Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump’s ‘Furry Party’ at Mar-a-Lago – “The Whole Dictator Cosplay Thing Is…”

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a super vocal critic of Donald Trump, just took a swipe at the President again. This time, for what he described as a “furry party” that was hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last weekend, pictures from which are going insanely viral.

As pictures of dog-mask-wearing workers in over-the-top costumes at a Mar-a-Lago event surfaced on the Internet, speculation and theories also began circulating. In one of his X posts, Gavin Newsom referred to it as “Donald Trump’s furry party.”

The pictures from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party actually happen to be from an event, and not just any event, the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards Gala.

The official account for the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom shared a meme on the same. Posting an AI-generated picture of Trump in a dog’s costume, the caption accompanying the post read, “The whole dictator cosplay thing is starting to make sense.”

The whole dictator cosplay thing is starting to make sense. https://t.co/BxeAZAgusd pic.twitter.com/xj79w82Wu3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

Gavin Newsom’s X post garnered mixed reactions from Internet users. “Stop using AI,” a netizen wrote, schooling Newsom. Another one wrote, “Another stunt for delaying the release of the Epstein files.”

A quick look at what the comments section of Gavin Newsom’s X thread looked like. “Oh boy, those Mar A Lago furry party pics are sooooo creepy. What goes on there?” a netizen asked. Another one questioned, “That party at Moron-a-Lago?”

Earlier during the day, Gavin Newsom shared another article covering the event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “Why is Donald Trump hosting a furry party?” asked Newsom.

Why is Donald Trump hosting a FURRY PARTY??? https://t.co/c1Rnzi0dFh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 15, 2026

This post of Newsom had netizens dropping comments like “The golden age we were promised” and “That’s a very strange and unusual event.” Inputs from another X user: “Not gonna lie…I was wondering the same thing.” A netizen even questioned, “Who paid for that? That is my question.”

Earlier this week, Trump shared a picture of his revamped Mar-a-Lago entrance, and the post went viral, for all the wrong reasons. Some slammed it for “gaudy and tacky” interiors, while others complained with remarks such as “Thank you for sharing this photo of your extreme wealth. We, poor people, are not worthy of such opulence. Please take what little we have to build even greater wealth for yourself.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 11:04 AM EST 01.11.26 The Entrance to Mar-a-Lago! pic.twitter.com/MNgEoyiTZ4 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 11, 2026

Speaking of Trump and Gavin Newsom’s long history of rift, and a very public one at that, the California Governor actively trolls the President with memes on social media. As for Donald Trump, earlier this month, he challenged Newsom to take a cognitive test.

“We should give everybody these competency tests …I think every president and vice president should be forced to take cognitive exams. Do you think Walz could pass a cognitive test as an example? Do you think Kamala could? I don’t think Gavin could. He’s got a good line of c–p, but other than that, he couldn’t pass,” Trump said at an event.

Responding to Trump’s challenge, Gavin Newsom wrote in an X entry, “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Donald Trump, if you’re so confident, let’s do it. Name your time and place.”