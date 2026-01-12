Netizens Can’t Get Enough of Gavin Newsom’s Savage Edit Mocking Trump, Epstein and Pam Bondi

Gavin Newsom just did what he does best- he trolled US President Donald Trump with a meme and a savage one at that. It was a double whammy of sorts for Trump and his close-knit circle, as Newsom also targeted Attorney General Pam Bondi in his series of social media posts.

Gavin Newsom, for his latest meme offering, took a leaf from Trump’s meeting last week, where he wandered and started staring out of the window. Newsom put an Epstein Files spin on the video and also questioned Pam Bondi. “PAM BONDI, RELEASE THE FILES” the caption on the post read.

The savage video edit shared by Gavin Newsom features Trump looking out of the video to see old footage of Trump with the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein flashing. Netizens couldn’t help but love Newsom’s attempt of calling out Trump over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Netizens were quick to react to Gavin Newsom’s edit mocking Donald Trump, Epstein and Pam Bondi. “And the award for best picture goes to,” an Instagram user wrote. Another one wrote, “This so funny lol.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “That’s a good one.”

Here are some more contributions from netizens to the comments section of Newsom’s post. “Dementia Don back at it again, sundowning in broad daylight,” read one. “No words needed,” added another. Another user called the video “the best work I saw.”

Some users talked about Trump’s mid-meeting oopsie and wrote, “He wasn’t getting enough attention and wasn’t understanding what was going on, so he did this: he lumbered over to the doors to try and give his brain time to catch up.” Another one asked, “I wonder how many times a day they have to talk him down?” Another remark on the post read, “That dude’s brain is melting.” Another user on Instagram asked, “Have lip readers looked at that conversation. Interested to know what was said.”

A little background for those who require one. Last week, Trump hosted a meeting at the White House when he halted it midway and stepped up to check out the construction of the White House Ballroom. Trump started looking out of the window, and he exclaimed in the middle of the meeting, “In fact, if you look, come to think of it…Wait a minute. I gotta look at this myself. Wow! What a view. This is the doors to the ballroom. Wow! What a job.”

Trump mentioned that it was an “unusual time to look” and continued, “If the fake news wants to go back and look, you can. You can see a very big foundation that is moving ahead of schedule on the ballroom and under budget.”

After peeping out of the window, Trump went on to brag about the work-in-progress Ballroom and said, “I don’t think there will be anything like it in the world, actually, I think it’s going to be the best. It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings , and everything else. Unfortunately, today you need.”

Trump on the ballroom: “It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and everything else unfortunately that today you need.” pic.twitter.com/RHSt95eoh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

Amid the Epstein cover-up claims, Gavin Newsom had suggested a nickname for Pam Bondi last year. In an X entry last year, the California Governor wrote, “So much for the ‘most transparent’ administration. P[-]-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files.”

Epstein passed away on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. He was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein in 2004 after he learnt that he took away young girls who worked at the Mar-a-Lago spa in Palm Beach. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files.