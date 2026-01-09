“Grandpa Is Wandering” – Trump Trolled for Abruptly Pausing Meeting to Check Out Ballroom Construction

What was meant to be a serious meeting hosted by President Donald Trump, turned into a meme-worthy moment at the White House. Trump was talking to the media about the construction of his controversial White House Ballroom project, when he abruptly paused the meeting and went to the window to stare at the work-in-progress project.

An excited Trump stood up from his chair and said, “In fact, if you look, come to think of it…Wait a minute. I gotta look at this myself.” He stared out of the window and exclaimed, “Wow! What a view. This is the doors to the ballroom. Wow! What a job.”

After his move was met with laughter, Trump said, “Unusual time to look.” He added, “If the fake news wants to go back and look, you can.” He went on to boast about the project, saying, “You can see a very big foundation that is moving ahead of schedule on the ballroom and under budget.”

Trump on the ballroom: “It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and everything else unfortunately that today you need.” pic.twitter.com/RHSt95eoh6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

The long bragging about the Ballroom project continued on Trump’s part, with him claiming, “I don’t think they’re will be anything like it in the world, actually, I think it’s going to be the best. It will take care of the inauguration with bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings and everything else. Unfortunately, that today you need.”

It would be an understatement to say that Trump was trolled a great deal for the video. “He was born in 1946 but behaves like a kid born in 2016,” an X user expressed in the comments section. “Me at work when the ADHD hits,” another one wrote.

Here’s what another X user had to say about Trump abruptly pausing the meeting: “This video is concerning. Not everyone is Trump’s friend.” Another one wrote, “This is just sad. I am embarrassed.” One of the users asked, “Can this guy focus for 2 minutes?”

A quick glance at what the X thread looked like. “Dementia Don wandering off during a meeting,” a netizen commented. Another one wrote, “Grandpa is wandering” contribution to the conversation. Similar thoughts echoed in this comment: “Old man wandering around like a dementia patient.” Commentary from another social media user: “Old man wanders to the window, distracted by things outside.”

A netizen couldn’t help but notice this in the Donald Trump video. “Massive bald spot on view,” read the comment.

Many slammed Trump’s White House Ballroom project with valid arguments, such as “While people worry about groceries and gas, the focus is on bulletproof glass and luxury ballrooms” and “Americans are losing jobs, struggling with rent, and he’s talking about drone-proof ceilings.”

This wasn’t the sole oopsie moment that Donald Trump had at the White House during the recent meeting. Marco Rubio slipped the President a note that was meant to be private. However, Trump ended up reading it out loud during the meeting.

Marco Rubio hands Trump a note that was meant to be private and then Trump reads it aloud pic.twitter.com/IwJdl5CsF8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

The video also received a lot of flak from a section of the Internet. “It seems like he doesn’t care anymore. Not at all,” a netizen pointed out. Another one added, “LOL! he doesn’t care about transparency, just keep showing his true self.” Another flagged this Trump moment as “What an embarrassment.”