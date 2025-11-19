Donald Trump Trolled for ‘Cringe’ Dance Moves – and his Make-Up Made It Worse

Donald Trump’s recent appearance at the McDonald’s Impact Summit turned into a double whammy of sorts for the US President. A clip of Trump dancing at the event made its way to social media, and he was massively trolled for it. Some flagged it as “embarrassing,” others called it “cringe.”

Trump dances after wrapping up his speech to McDonald’s franchise owners pic.twitter.com/J09T2y8nen — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

For starters, Donald Trump received major flak online for his cringeworthy dance moves. “Such an embarrassment,” an X user wrote. “What an embarrassment to the office of the Presidency,” added another. Another comment on the clip read, “He’s dancing so much. McDonald’s influencer appearance fee must be huge. What a joke of a president.”

Some more memes, posts, and remarks popped up about Trump’s recent appearance. Here’s what a comment on X read, “I hate that the rest of the world has to see how far we’ve fallen.” Inputs from another X user: “It’s nothing more than entertainment and it’s not even good.”

Trump’s cakey makeup in the clip has also drawn widespread attention online. “He’s wearing a pound of makeup,” noted a user. Another one observed, “Look at his pancake make-up.” Another netizen asked, “What’s with the floor stain makeup?”

This is what another X user thought: “Forgot his makeup blending sponge again.” Another comment on Trump’s make-up followed. It read, “How can you call that dancing when his feet don’t move? Wow his bronzer is working overtime today.”

A quick glance at some more thoughts shared by netizens on X. “Did anyone clap?” read one. “Please, I do not want to see that… Horrible, worst dancer,” read a second. A third one read, “Honestly, I hope he’s on something. If that’s sober behavior… yikes.”

Trump served fries at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pennsylvania as part of his campaign in October last year. At the event, Trump described himself as the “first fry cook president.”

.@POTUS tells McDonald’s franchisees: “I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become President of the United States.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aSvvJXvR4h — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2025

He went on to take a jibe at Kamala Harris at the event and said, “And I actually was there for about 30 minutes, and that was 30 minutes longer than Kamala was there, despite her job at McDonald’s that didn’t work out too well. And the person at McDonald’s that informed us, off the record, that she never worked there, whoever you are, we appreciate that.”

Trump went on to claim that he happens to be one of the “most loyal customers” of McDonald’s. “Well, other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, when Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One, which is quite a nice plane also — we served only McDonald’s almost every time,” Trump added during his speech earlier this week.

Trump went on to suggest some changes in the McDonald’s menu during his long speech at the summit. “I like the fish. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, so please,” Trump said.

During the McDonald’s Impact Summit, Trump also added in his speech, “I’m fighting every day to support small businesses like yours and the citizens that we all serve… we’re fighting for an economy where everyone can win—from the cashier starting her first job, to the franchisee opening his first location, to the young family in a Drive Thru line.”