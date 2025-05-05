Here’s Why Donald Trump is Obsessed with McDonald’s — And No, It Isn’t Fries or Diet Coke

We all know how obsessed Donald Trump has been with McDonald’s. Well, there is more than just one reason he’s such a fan of the fast food chain. Even McD has been a part of his election campaign and important moments before he was elected.

He loves his fries and burgers so much that even doctors had to tell him to focus on healthy eating to be in better shape. His McDonald moments started when the Quarter Pounders served the national champion Clemson Tigers football team at the White House.

He was seen at the Pennsylvania McDonald’s in his 2024 election campaign, where he was packing fries for people. This was also his attempt to mock his opponent, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. She had worked at the chain in the past when she was in college.

WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/jqdyMpgnLF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2024

Moreover, his claim after winning the election was to restore the ice cream machines at McD as these machines are famous for being out of order. So, in the 2024 campaign, he said he’ll make the ice cream machines work great again, similar to his MAGA slogan. He was also part of a commercial for McD in 2002.

Donald Trump is helping put the fries in the bag today at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania 😭 pic.twitter.com/YQ1SaihyCB — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 20, 2024

His affection towards the fast food chain isn’t just because of the political use or commercial; there’s more. So, he is a germaphobe. Due to this, he appreciates the fact that the food made at McD is uniform and clean, as per Vanity Fair. He says he’s a clean person and is better off going to McDonald’s instead of any other place where he won’t know how the food is being prepared.

He says they have a certain standard for making food, which ensures cleanliness. This conversation was a part of his town hall talk with Anderson Cooper. Trump’s usual orders are Filet-O-Fish, McDonald’s Big Mac, fries, and a vanilla shake. Moreover, he can eat two McDonald’s Big Mac and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches when he is in the mood.

Apart from this, he believes in getting his order with Diet Coke to wash it down. One thing he may not get on the menu is the breakfast but he does like the Egg McMuffins.

Trump working at McDonald’s fr🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟🍟 pic.twitter.com/3zZOMrNxiQ — Lady di 👑 A Baby Whisperer🤱🏼Crypto Princess (@NewbornSupport) October 20, 2024

Now, he may not order these right from the drive-through. But we can imagine him telling his associates to get the meal for him now and then. Wouldn’t it be fun, though, to watch the president order drive-through, placing a big order with extra ketchup? In between his fast food breaks he has also been eating healthy and consuming vegetables for health.

As the president, who’s in his seventies, he needs to take care of his health and be in the best shape possible. He did ace his physical and cognitive health check, but people still comment on him. Some say he walks like an old person, can’t get to the stage, and is also declining cognitively. In one of his appearances he was slurring his own name.