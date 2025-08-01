“Dementia Don?” Trump’s Bizarre Behavior During Fitness Press Conference Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

President Donald Trump has always had a habit of giving people mocking nicknames to pull them down. This was especially targeted towards his political opponents. But now it seems tables have turned, and Trump is at the receiving end of some biting nicknames.

During a recent press conference, Trump announced the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test. However, during this press conference, critics caught on to a series of his awkward moments and verbal missteps. And then they used it to label him with a new, unflattering moniker: “Dementia Don.”

The event was held at the White House on July 31, 2025 and it was meant to showcase Trump’s commitment to health and fitness. Ironically, Trump’s appearance during the event and his speech left many questioning his own cognitive health. After the conference, the nickname “Dementia Don” started to trend on social media platforms.

Many users shared clips of a series of uncomfortable and confusing moments that unfolded during the press conference.

However, there was a highlight of the conference. One of the most talked-about blunders came when Trump attempted to recognize WWE superstar Triple H. The wrestler was standing just feet away.

This video is insane. Trump has met Triple H many times. He knows what the man looks like. But he gets completely lost here—looks right at him and then doesn’t know where he is until someone helps him. The man is senile at least half the time. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/nsIvmxhe5M — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) July 31, 2025

Despite claiming that they were longtime friends, Trump appeared to be confused. He was seen scanning the room as if unsure of where the wrestler was. However, the awkward pause didn’t go unnoticed.

Social media was alive with memes and mockery. “Dementia Don forgot who HHH was,” one user wrote on X. Another user joked, “Trump v. Dementia at next year’s Wrestlemania and Dementia’s going over, brother.”

This was not the end of the awkward moments. Trump also struggled with pronouncing the name of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This moment was a reminder of all the past examples where Trump has not been able to pronounce the names of cities and people. At one time, he even said the “United States” as “United States” during his speeches.

Trump: The way he’s been treated with Tesler is just terrible. In fact, you have a Tesler.. A lot of people are buying Teslers pic.twitter.com/tWcjxK5fFU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

Another example was when Trump called Tesla “Tesler”. These slip-ups might have been small and nothing to be paid attention to until Trump himself was calling out Biden for similar slip-ups and is now the target of such scrutiny. These also added fuel to the fire and strengthened the narrative that his cognitive sharpness may be fading.

Another concern was Trump’s unusually low energy throughout the event. Usually, Trump is very loud and energetic during press conferences. However, during this particular event, Trump looked “drained.”

Social media users did not waste any time to poke fun.

“Someone, take Dementia Don back to his room. It’s nappy time,” quipped one commenter.

Trump fell asleep during a meeting at the White House today and Republicans are SILENT. For 4 years they talked about every little mistake Biden made. Trump does this and there isn’t a peep. pic.twitter.com/AiUCG8806s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 31, 2025

Trump has been looking tired and fatigued more than ever, and it was mostly visible during his different events in the last year.. During a separate White House meeting that was focused on healthcare policy, Trump appeared to have briefly dozed off. Even this moment was circulated a lot online.

It looked as if daily meetings and events are getting too much for the 79 year old president and he is struggling to keep up with demands of public appearances.

Trump supporters who have laughed alongside him when he gave derogatory nicknames to disabled journalists, women, and politicians have somehow taken offense to the president being called “Dementia Don”.

They have called the name mean spirited and politically motivated but the internet seems to have latched onto it and is having fun with it.