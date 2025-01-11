Donald Trump has always projected himself as a man of the people and someone who would fight for them. However, more often than not, Trump has been found fighting with the people, not for them.

Trump is more of a performer than a politician and always craves applause. His usage of nicknames and mocking his opponents earned him those precious claps. Since then, Trump has given some wild nicknames to anyone and everyone who dares stand against him. From sleepy Joe to Crazy Nancy, Trump has had some great moments.

Experts have called this habit of giving opponents degrading names an attempt on Trump’s part to dehumanise them. This is an attempt to convert these people into caricatures of their identity.

However, one finds it difficult for Trump to have cognitive capacity to think so far ahead. This could be a cheap marketing ploy to get greater laughs from his audience.

As we are approaching Trump’s second term, let’s revisit some of the rudest but memorable nicknames given by Trump.

Hillary Clinton

President Trump: “Crooked Hillary was on the edge. She was on the verge. She became crazy later on when she lost.” pic.twitter.com/GYuAMPyhm7 — The Hill (@thehill) August 18, 2020

Trump called Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary” during his campaign for his first term. The name and sentiment behind it was enforced once FBI under then Director James Comey initiated the inquiry against then Democratic Candidate Ms. Clinton. Riding high on this achievement, Trump never looked back.

Joe Biden

Trump already has a nickname for @JoeBiden, #SleepyJoe. He’s attacking him for being old and unfit? Donald Trump, a man who is built like a melting porta-potty. pic.twitter.com/BKTWnF0O43 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 27, 2019

Ever since Joe Biden announced his bid to run against Donald Trump for the 2020 election, Trump has been obsessed with him. During the campaign, Trump used the infamous nickname “Sleepy Joe” for President Biden, and called him old and tired.

Nancy Pelosi

Trump goes for the misogynist easy out and calls Speaker Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” while standing in between some balding dudes and a random guy with a cowboy hat. pic.twitter.com/m2Ob3Fq4Wc — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 23, 2019

Trump has always been critical and hateful towards Nancy Pelosi. This could be simply explained as she is a woman of great wit and intelligence. Pelosi is also known to hold her own against a room full of politicians. Trump called Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” in lines of misogynistic ideology of women being crazy.

Marco Rubio

Trump selects Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state in historic appointment: report https://t.co/AJ3rTnGpEb pic.twitter.com/2lyNRX8kl6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024

When Marco Rubio stood against Trump during the 2016 primaries, Trump called him “Little Marco”. This moniker was besotted upon to mock the height of the presidential candidate. However, the tides have turned now and like every republican who once stood against Trump, Rubio is now a staunch ally.

Ted Cruz

Most awkward dinner ever? “Lyin’ Ted” dines with “utterly amoral” Trump at White House https://t.co/19EUxRZWgN via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/yorEhtOcuw — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 9, 2017

During his 2016 campaign, Trump not only called Ted Cruz “Lying Ted” but also insulted his wife. Ted Cruz may have started against Trump but true to his nickname, he turned out a liar. Once Trump was elected, Ted Cruz showed his support for Trump wholeheartedly. However, Jimmy Kimmel has used this name for Ted Cruz more than Trump ever did.

Elizabeth Warren

President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” Again. In front of Native American veterans. Here’s how she responded. pic.twitter.com/t5YAPbLms9 — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 28, 2017

Following claims of being Native American with some percent of native blood in her line by Elizabeth Warren, Trump was quick on his feet. He called Senator Pocahontas many times at different events and in front of the media, mocking her claims.

Al Franken

Trump chimes in on Franken sexual harassment, dubs him ‘Al Frankenstein’ https://t.co/2XTmTTIibN pic.twitter.com/cBNsiqwHxb — POLITICO (@politico) November 17, 2017

When Al Franken was accused of sexual misconduct by one of the troops during his political visit to Iraq, he was asked to step down. However, the irony of Trump calling him out and naming him Al Frankestein was not lost on any one.

Bernie Sanders

President @realdonaldtrump says: “Crazy Bernie has just entered the race. I wish him well!” @berniesanders replies: “What’s crazy is that we have a president who is a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud.” My live @cnn Presidential Town Hall w/ Sanders is Monday at 8PM ET pic.twitter.com/vf9W39PfVi — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 22, 2019

All through the election process of 2016, Trump never understood the social justice stand of Bernie Sanders. The obvious distaste Sanders has for capitalism is against everything Trump believes in. Trump called Bernie- Crazy Bernie. Nothing memorable but a nickname nonetheless.

Steve Bannon

President Trump on Michael Wolff: “I don’t know this man, I guess ‘Sloppy Steve’ brought him into the White House quite a bit.” pic.twitter.com/lMW6Y9ckbT — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2018

Steve Bannon was one of the masterminds behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. However, once Bannon left white House citing a difference of opinion, things turned sour between the president and his advisor. Bannon then sat with Michael Wolff for his books “Fire and Fury. This indignation won him the nickname of Sloppy Steve.

Kamala Harris

‘Weird’ election turns to how Harris laughs & Trump does not laugh at all. Trump, trying out new material, has dubbed his opponent as “Laffin’ Kamala.” Harris likes to bring up the subject of her laughter, as she did with Drew Barrymore a few months agohttps://t.co/mT8c2g6Ul4 pic.twitter.com/fv6EJPHDlG — Tran Dinh Hoanh (@tdhoanh) August 1, 2024

This list would never be complete without mentioning Vice-President and Democratic opponent of Donald Trump for 2024 elections, Kamala Harris. There was a time when Trump was in favor of Harris when she stood for presidential election of 2020. Trump definitely respects Harris for her tenacity and wit. However, once she became his opponent, Trump was advised against showing his admiration towards her.

Trump then named Harris, Laffin’ Kamala for her joyous laugh. Trump made sure everyone knew of the moniker as he kept repeating it over and over again during the 2024 campaign.

Kim Jong Un

‘Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime’ – Trump on Kim Jong Un https://t.co/YWHAISNdPo pic.twitter.com/qp4lEx1TdG — RT (@RT_com) September 19, 2017

The special mention of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is warranted in this list. During his first term, Trump not only mocked his own people but foreign state heads too. He nicknamed North Korean Dictator “Rocket Man” when the threat of nuclear war started looming over. Though everything cooled down eventually, the moniker stuck with the dictator for quite some time.