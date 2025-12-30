“Complete Embarrassment” – Trump Trolled for Repeatedly Sharing Parody Karoline Leavitt Account Posts

Donald Trump should have known better than to reshare posts from Karoline Leavitt’s fake X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. The President has been actively sharing posts from the fake Leavitt handle, which is known for its problematic posts.

The clear bio notwithstanding, Trump repeatedly posts from the account, which clearly describes itself as “a parody account reporting White House news daily” and clarifies that it has “no affiliation with @PressSec or @karolineleavitt.”

Ever since the Internet noted this pattern of Trump and the fake posts, netizens decided to troll him and how. “Trump’s derangement syndrome is getting worse by the day now,” an X user wrote.

Another one wrote, “Trump is dumb as a rock, easily fooled and manipulated.” Another netizen flagged this action of Trump as an “embarrassment.” The post read, “In other news, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is a complete embarrassment.”

Some users shared their school of thought and the possible logic behind Trump’s move. “Trump may know the account is a phony and shares its posts anyway, because they fit the MAGA narrative,” read a remark.

Echoing similar sentiments, a netizen commented, “Trump keeps posting content from a FAKE Karoline Leavitt social media account, although the X account is clearly marked as parody. (Likely, Trump doesn’t know what the word ‘parody’ means.”

Here’s what another netizen had to say about Trump’s repeated action of resharing Karoline Leavitt’s fake account posts: “In 2026, we will continue to see the cognitive free fall of Donald J Trump. It will be jaw-dropping, and even staunch republicans will have to admit there’s a problem.”

Earlier this year, Trump made a rather bizarre comment about Karoline Leavitt’s lips, which was flagged as creepy and inappropriate by netizens. “She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline,” Trump said during an interview.

“She’s (Karoline Leavitt) become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips. The way they move.” – Donald Trump ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ewUiCcgKUM — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 2, 2025

Trump also suggested a nickname for the White House Press Secretary, calling her “Great Karoline superstar.” A dazed Donald Trump was heard saying in one of his press briefing sessions, “I’d like to ask Karoline? Where’s Karoline? I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Where is she? Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me! Our great Karoline superstar deserted me.”

Karoline Leavitt, who announced her second pregnancy with her 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio, thanked President Donald Trump for fostering a child-friendly environment at the White House.

“I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year, and I am so excited to be a girl mom,” an excerpt from her Instagram post read. She revealed in her post that she will welcome a baby girl in May next year.