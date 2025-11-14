Donald Trump Drops a New ‘Weird’ Nickname for Karoline Leavitt—and MAGA Fans Can’t Get Enough!

Among many things, if there is one in particular Donald Trump is known for, it has to be his ability to give people weird nicknames. From “Crooked Joe” to “Laffin’ Kamala,” nobody can beat him at this game. And his latest target is none other than Karoline Leavitt. The White House Press Secretary, who goes the extra mile to defend and praise her boss, has now been gifted a new nickname.

Most would say that Trump’s infamous monikers are sometimes playful, and other times downright disrespectful. When it comes to Karoline, though, the POTUS has shown him mercy; after all, this is her first time officially at the White House, learning what it could mean to work with the 79-year-old.

Last Friday, while having a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Donald Trump was spotted speaking with reporters as usual. However, a White House crisis unfolded when he needed Leavitt to step in and answer a question, but she was nowhere to be found. Trump, who could have moved on, instead made a huge fuss about his spokesperson.

Trump: “In fact, I’d like to ask Karoline. Where’s Karoline? I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me!” pic.twitter.com/HV0dVjaava — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

“I’d like to ask Karoline? Where’s Karoline? he asked, while looking around for her. This is where he came up with a nickname for the youngest White House Press Secretary. “I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Where is she? Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me! Our great Karoline superstar deserted me,” said Donald Trump.

While the MAGA fans might have found that moment quite adorable, others were concerned. The way the POTUS was looking for the 27-year-old made many question whether he was completely dependent on her when it came to addressing the reporters. This is where the rumors about his cognitive decline also resurfaced.

“If it were anyone else, my heart would be crumbling. This is the sound of a dementia patient crying out for a caregiver. But since it’s him? E– him,” wrote one user. Some even took it a bit further, and branded Leavitt as his caregiver.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips pic.twitter.com/NQRwChloKL — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 2, 2025

“Nurse. Where’s my nurse? I need to ask her a question,” one mocked, while the other joined in, writing, “She probably went to grab a fresh diaper for her doped-up daddy.”

Another person was more curious to know what happened next. “Did she DROP EVERYTHING and come sprinting into the room?????” they asked. Some users also took a jab at Karoline Leavitt‘s over-30-year age gap marriage. “Apparently, her credentials for this job weren’t her conservative politics or her Catholic school education. Instead, it’s that she’s already married to a geriatric man and knows how to take care of them,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Apparently, “Superstar” is not the only nickname Trump has given Leavitt. He has also previously called her “Machine Gun Lips,” which many have found quite demeaning.