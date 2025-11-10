“Please Don’t Leave Us” – Trump Pleads as Foreign Leader Tries to Poach Karoline Leavitt After Fiery Reporter Clash

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a reputation for being irritable and defending President Donald Trump. On Friday, however, she turned a lunch with Viktor Orbán (Hungary’s prime minister) into a battle. The purpose of this White House lunch was to call attention to the relationship between the United States and Hungary. But to be honest, the atmosphere was not appropriate.

Karoline Leavitt lost her cool after reporters questioned Trump about rising living costs, despite his administration’s claims of making things “more affordable.” What followed was a fiery rant as Leavitt fumed and attendees looked on:

“He signed the largest middle-class tax cut in six months (…) in record time!”

She accused journalists of not covering Trump’s alleged wins and that “the previous administration created the worst unaffordability crisis in American history.” Trump chimed in: “You know why they refuse to cover it? Because they’re fake news. That’s why.”

Viktor Orbán’s visit to the White House coincides with his request that the United States exempt Hungary from the October sanctions imposed on Russia. Orbán was sitting beside Trump and leaned in to ask, “Can I get her?”

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just DECIMATED a reporter so hard that Hungarian PM Orban asked Trump if he could HIRE her 🤣 “Please don’t leave us Karoline!” LMAO! pic.twitter.com/VVT4t2g67T — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2025

The Hungarian prime minister’s comment was supposed to be flattering. To that, Trump theatrically replied,

“Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. (…) Please don’t leave us.”

Then came memes, but we must also remember that Hungarian media analyst Gábor Polyák told PBS News:

“There is a very strange kind of self-censorship in America. Even with European eyes, it is very frightening.”

Within minutes, X (formerly Twitter) lit up with reactions that ranged from scathing to comedic. “Working on affordability? When? Between golf swings and MAL parties?””one user posted, mocking Trump’s frequent Mar-a-Lago visits. Another wrote, “That good at narrative framing, authoritarian dictators want one themselves.”A blunt user declared, “She is a liar, a cheater, a Botox eater!”

But one pointed, “When Orbán [asks for] your propaganda secretary, this isn’t a win for democracy.” This comment essentially draws parallels between Hungary’s right-wing media control and Trumpworld’s stance toward the press.

Donald Trump’s team has been hammering that his administration has tamed inflation and “put money back in Americans’ pockets.” But that narrative is hitting a wall. NPR reported last Thursday that electricity costs have soared by 40% since February, while food and energy prices remain high. Despite the White House’s insistence that affordability is a priority, most Americans feel differently.

Nobody handles the fake news quite like Karoline! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 7, 2025

The spin from Karoline Leavitt supports Trump’s tactic of attacking the media, announcing victory, and repeating! Even though her tirade amused Orbán and pleased the MAGA base, it exposed how Trumpworld manipulates claims that clash with economic data.