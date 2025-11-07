“Please Don’t Leave Us” – Donald Trump’s OTT Reaction to Karoline Leavitt’s Hungary Job Offer

Donald Trump met with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House, and during the meeting, Orbán jokingly made a job offer to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Can I get her for us?” Viktor Orban asked Trump in the middle of the session.

To this, President Trump replied, “Karoline, the Prime Minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. You know what, that’s a very good decision you just made. Please don’t leave us, Karoline.”

Trump: “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. That’s a very good decision you just made. Please don’t leave us, Karoline.” pic.twitter.com/A44AGwNyQG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

Trump continued to name-drop Karoline Leavitt during the session. Talking to the reporters at the White House, Trump said, “You people don’t want to report it and…In fact, I’d like to ask Karoline. Where’s Karoline? I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me! Our great Karoline superstar deserted me.”

Trump continued, “Anyway, she is right outside. She was gonna talk about the fake news yesterday. They talked about that. They said, oh I don’t want to talk about affordability. The reason I don’t want to talk about affordability is because everybody knows it’s far less expensive under Trump than it was under sleepy Joe Biden.”

Trump: “In fact, I’d like to ask Karoline. Where’s Karoline? I’d like to ask Karoline a question. Uh oh. She deserted us. She deserted me!” pic.twitter.com/HV0dVjaava — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2025

In addition to Trump, Karoline Leavitt also responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s job offer. She wrote on X, “Thank you Prime Minister Orban for being so kind, but I’m staying right here.”

Thank you Prime Minister Orban for being so kind, but I’m staying right here! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0Cw9IsElpG — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 7, 2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s comment about Karoline Leavitt and Trump’s reaction to it triggered a wave of backlash across social media. While some turned Trump’s over-the-top reaction into a meme template, others flagged the conversation as “creepy.” A second one labelled it as “gross.” Adding to the conversation, another one wrote, “Jokes like that aren’t diplomacy – they’re disrespect, plain and simple.”

A glance at what the comments section looked like on X – “If she leaves, let’s hope her personal army is not still terrorizing people across the country. And pets will be safer,” wrote a user. Another echoed, “Can they take her? Good, maybe the rest of America can finally be safe from their personal army terrorizing people on the streets.”

Some even prompted Karoline to consider the offer. “Please go, Karoline,” a comment read. “Oh yes, pack your stuff, girl. Please,” urged another netizen. With a dash of sarcasm, another comment read, “What would we do without her fake photos?” More inputs from netizens who dropped comments like, “Every Dictator needs a good liar as Press Secretary,” and “She’s proven herself a fantastic liar. She’ll say whatever they tell her to, with complete conviction.”

Karoline Leavitt featured in the news all week, and not for the right reasons. She hosted a press briefing on Tuesday at the White House, where she was grilled by a CNN reporter over President Donald Trump’s sudden MRI at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center last month. When repeatedly questioned, Karoline dodged the reporter’s question and simply replied, “As I said, I’ll check back for you.”

Karoline also occupied headline space after she was accused of Photoshopping her 60-year-old husband’s face to make him look younger in her Halloween photo album. “The airbrushing of your hub’s face to make him appear younger was the trick,” flagged a user. “Karoline, Awesome picture but my friends noticed something: The guy on the left seems to have only his face photoshopped. His hands look like 60+ years old,” another added in the comments section of her Instagram post.