Karoline Leavitt Accused of ‘Photoshopping’ 60-Year-Old Husband to Look ‘Younger’ in Latest Photos

Karoline Leavitt’s personal life is being put under scrutiny yet again. The White House Press Secretary recently posted pictures of her family trick-or-treating for Halloween. Many netizens alleged that she had photoshopped her husband to look younger.

Families gathered at the White House on the occasion of Halloween, and Leavitt’s family was one of them. The 28-year-old was joined by her husband and their son Niko. The Press Secretary’s marriage has undergone constant criticism given the age gap between her and her husband.

Karoline, who turned 28 in August, is married to the real estate investor who is reportedly 60 years old. The photos that she posted to Instagram showed the family’s festive day out.

In one photo, the couple stood in front of the White House with their son dressed up as a pumpkin. Another showed Leavitt talking to President Trump, and their partners stood with them. A third picture showed the family of three posing for a picture in front of Vice President JD Vance’s home.

“October was a treat!” Leavitt wrote in the caption that alongside the series of pictures. The pictures were heavily criticized by social media users for one specific detail that could not be ignored.

“The airbrushing of your hubs face to make him appear younger was the trick,” one wrote. “What happened?” a second inquired. “Nice for gramps to join in,” a third mocked. Several others questioned if the man standing beside her was her grandfather.

“Karoline, Awesome picture but my friends noticed something: The guy on the left seems to have only his face photoshopped. His hands look like 60+ years old,” another noted.

The couple getting trolled for being decades apart isn’t exactly a new development. Every time the Press Secretary has taken to social media to post pictures of her happy family, people have mocked her. The comments section of her post is filled with comments pressing on the age gap.

Karoline has, in the past, acknowledged how she and her husband have had “a very atypical love story.” While appearing on The Megyn Kelly Show, she shared how they met at a party hosted by a mutual friend.

“I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love,” she shared. Leavitt also noted how big a role her husband has played in her professional career. She revealed that Riccio is her greatest supporter and best friend.

On the show, she pointed out how her husband has worked hard to build a “very successful business” for himself. “He’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career,” she added. Karoline also gave props to Riccio for being extremely supportive during a very “chaotic” period of her life.