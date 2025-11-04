“What Are They Hiding?” – Netizens Ask After Karoline Leavitt Dodges CNN Reporter’s Question on Trump’s MRI

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt hosted a press briefing on Tuesday at the White House, where she was grilled by a CNN reporter over President Donald Trump’s sudden MRI at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center last month.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes asked Karoline Leavitt, “Why did President Trump get an MRI during his recent visit to Walter Reed?” The White House Press Secretary, describing the medical exam as a “follow-up appointment,” replied, “As the physical itself stated, Kristen, and as you all know because you are all witnesses to it every single day, the President is in optimal physical health.”

The CNN reporter continued to cross-question Karoline Leavitt. “It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he wants to be transparent. Why don’t we have more information on this?” the reporter pressed. Leavitt appeared to dodge the question and simply replied, “As I said, I’ll check back for you.”

Reporter: Why did the President get an MRI? Leavitt: I will check back on that. But as you all know because you are all witness to it, every single day the president is in optimal physical health. Reporter: It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he… pic.twitter.com/p5SgLNPbZL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the Internet was busy brewing opinions. Reacting to the video on X, a user wrote, “I’ll check back for you after I have found a way to misdirect the question, blame you as fake news, or sue your employer. Fixed it.” Another X user commented, “She’ll check and get back on that as soon as they come up with another story to tell you.”

A curious netizen asked, “Why is he having mental status exams regularly? Those are not administered as a routine part of an annual physical.” Another question followed, “Is this optimal physical health?”

Schooling Karoline Leavitt about her comment on Donald Trump’s health, a user wrote, “Not sure optimal physical health is the correct phrase here.” Another one tried to decode Leavitt’s statement, writing, “When she says she’ll check back, she means she will find out what they want her to tell us and then report back.”

The comments section was flooded with remarks like, “Every single day, someone needs to ask her. Every single day until she gives you an answer,” and “Optimal physical health. Sure – just like his memory, morals, and democracy. They can’t even tell us why he needed an MRI. What are they hiding this time?” Another X user asked, “So everyone knows he had an MRI except his own staff?”

The first overall health exam took place in April this year, where it was claimed that Trump is in “excellent” health. In October, Trump revealed that he got an MRI, right before he went to the Middle East. “I got an MRI. It was perfect … if I didn’t think it was gonna be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something,” Trump said.

Trump on his recent trip to Walter Reed: “I got an MRI. It was perfect … if I didn’t think it was gonna be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something.” (Note how he’s openly talking about running for a third term.) pic.twitter.com/cRB6I4xDQU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

Trump’s health, both cognitive and physical, is often brought up in online debates and also by the opposition. Social media users and medical professionals have often talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia.

Trump, who claims to be one of “the healthiest presidents that’s ever lived,” has often decided to bring up President Joe Biden’s health issues. During Biden’s presidency, Trump claimed that the Democratic leader had deliberately hidden his health condition. However, Trump is rarely seen addressing his health conditions and has always been discreet.

As for his physical health, Trump reportedly suffers from a circulatory condition called chronic venous insufficiency. Sharing an update on Trump’s condition earlier this year, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as “a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”