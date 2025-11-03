“This Man Is Not Well” – Donald Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Interview Sparks Health Concerns as Critics Say “He’s Dripping in Sweat”

President Donald Trump appeared tired, flushed, and worn out as he sat down with Host Norah O’Donnell for 60 Minutes interview in which the latter kept referring to him as “Mr Trump” instead of “President Trump,” a choice that frustrated many viewers.

This interview marked Trump’s first appearance on “60 Minutes” in over five years, and his first since resolving a legal dispute with CBS News earlier in 2025. The popular network reportedly agreed to pay $16 million to settle a $20 billion lawsuit filed by Donald Trump, who accused CBS News’ 60 Minutes of deceptively editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. POTUS had walked out mid-conversation as he was upset with them.

The lawsuit was widely covered, after which Bill Owens, the executive producer of the show, stepped down, followed by the resignation of CBS News chief executive Wendy McMahon.

🔥 BREAKING: The White House just released the FULL uncut version of President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview – which CBS SPLICED into just 27 minutes. The original is 73 minutes long. 47 held up VERY well through the entire thing. The fake news doesn’t stand a chance! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pRZXjBwrLo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2025

Once the interview aired, many social media users commented on his appearance. “This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful, incoherent, rambling, and dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” political influencer Harry Sisson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful. He’s incoherent, rambling, and looks like he’s dripping in sweat. This man is not well! pic.twitter.com/Jj8UiVnLkt — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 3, 2025

Another user wrote, “He’s probably getting Botox shots to keep his face from dropping.”Before the broadcast, CBS revealed that Trump discussed a range of significant policy topics, which included America’s relations with China, Venezuela, and Israel, as well as the ongoing government shutdown, immigration policy, etc.

In October, Trump disclosed that he had undergone both an MRI and a cognitive test after his physician declared him in “excellent overall health.”

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” Trump said, though he did not provide additional details. The test was done right before he went to the Middle East.

Trump on his recent trip to Walter Reed: “I got an MRI. It was perfect … if I didn’t think it was gonna be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run, I’d do something.” (Note how he’s openly talking about running for a third term.) pic.twitter.com/cRB6I4xDQU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

White House physician Sean Barbabella declared the results. The doctor further mentioned that the lab results were “exceptional” and mentioned that Trump had undergone “advanced imaging.” The phrase “advanced imaging” raised eyebrows. It could mean a CT scan, an MRI, or even a nuclear medicine scan; all of it could mean suspicion of a serious condition.

Trump’s right eye is half closed during the 60 Minutes interview. His neurological condition is worsening. pic.twitter.com/OiwweqhiOq — We’re on a roller coaster to hell. (@jayhawkliberal) November 3, 2025

When 28-year-old press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the term, she failed to give a proper response. “Advanced imaging is something that presidents receive and people receive when they go to the doctor, and so we provided a detailed readout of that physical, and I would encourage you back for that,” she said.

Asked again if it was an MRI, Karoline Leavitt admitted: “I don’t know the exact imaging that took place, but as the physician’s note said, the president is in incredibly good shape, and I think that’s evidenced here every single day.”

The first overall health exam was in April 2025, where he was deemed to be in “excellent” health after he underwent a comprehensive checkup. Results such as his body weight and other vitals were shared with the public in a statement.

These remarks came after Donald Trump was diagnosed with venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the legs. As for the bruising, the White House blamed “serial handshaking” and an aspirin regimen.

Trump revealed he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed earlier this month, calling the results “perfect.” Experts say MRIs aren’t routine and are done only when symptoms appear. With bruising, swelling, and drooping noted, questions linger over what prompted the scan and his true… pic.twitter.com/R0OMtMt1eH — David Earl Williams III (@dewforpolitics) October 27, 2025

While the President’s health concerns have been constantly repeated in the news, to the point it might become boring and monotonous, it’s only relevant because the administration refuses to give out clarity regarding his health and keeps changing statements as time goes by.

Dr John Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins professor, told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump might be suffering from malignant narcissism, a personality disorder where an individual lacks empathy. In addition, his word mixups and linguistic slips, known as phonemic paraphasia, are not ordinary aging mistakes but signs of neurological decline.